G7 Summit in Italy LIVE: PM Modi reaches Apulia; set to hold bilateral talks with world leaders
G7 Summit LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in southern Italy's Apulia to attend the G7 Summit's Outreach session and discuss various issues with world leaders on Friday. During his visit, Modi will join a session on "Artificial Intelligence, Energy, Africa-Mediterranean," hosted by Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni and attended by Pope Francis. The Pope is also expected to meet with Modi for bilateral talks. Modi has several meetings planned with other world leaders at the Borgo Egnazia resort....Read More
Modi said on Thursday in a statement, “I look forward to meeting fellow world leaders and discussing a wide range of issues aimed at making our planet better and improving lives of people.”
Ukraine war: On Thursday, G7 leaders agreed on a new $50 billion loan for Ukraine using profits from frozen Russian assets. President Joe Biden said this move showed Moscow that “we're not backing down”. At the G7 summit in Italy, the leaders decided to use interest from these assets to support the loan, helping Kyiv as it faces its third year of war with Russia. US President Joe Biden and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy signed a 10-year security agreement on Thursday to strengthen Ukraine's defense against Russia and help it move closer to joining NATO. Biden, speaking at a press conference with Zelensky, said the deal demonstrated to Russian President Vladimir Putin the unwavering commitment of Kyiv's allies. He emphasised that the G7 leaders were united and determined, sending a clear message to Putin.
Israel-Gaza war: G7 leaders on Thursday showed their support for a truce and hostage deal in the Hamas-Israel war. Biden said the main obstacle so far was that Hamas was refusing to agree.
Moreover, Besides the conflict in Ukraine, the Hamas-Israel conflict in Gaza is ongoing, and economic tensions between China and Western countries are increasing. The summit began on Thursday with a session on Africa, then moved to the Middle East, and on Friday, the focus will be on China, with a visit from Pope Francis.
2024 G7 Summit: The G7 includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Italy, hosting the summit, has invited African leaders — Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Kenyan President William Ruto, and Tunisian President Kais Saied — to discuss Meloni's plans for development and migration in Africa. Other guests include Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Many G7 countries are also experiencing political changes. With Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and French President Emmanuel Macron facing elections soon, there is pressure on the G7 to achieve as much as possible while the current leadership remains.
G7 Summit in Italy LIVE: Biden, Zelenskyy inch closer to NATO with 10-year defense agreement
U.S. President Joe Biden and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a 10-year security agreement on Thursday to strengthen Ukraine's defense against Russian forces and move closer to NATO membership.
The agreement, signed during the G7 summit in Italy, pledges ongoing U.S. support for Ukraine's security, regardless of the outcome of the upcoming U.S. presidential election, according to officials.
G7 Summit in Italy LIVE: What did Zelenskyy say at joint conference with Biden?
After agreeing to a security pact with the US, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the "agreement is a step forward" towards Kyiv's goal of joining NATO, according to CNN. Zelenskyy spoke at a press conference with US President Joe Biden during the G7 Summit in Italy on Thursday.
“It states that America supports Ukraine's future membership in NATO and recognizes that our security agreement is a bridge to Ukraine's membership in NATO,” he said as per CNN.
G7 Summit in Italy LIVE: China to dominate the day, Pope to lead AI discussions
Group of Seven (G7) leaders will wrap up their annual summit on Friday, with China being a major topic of discussion before Pope Francis makes a historic appearance to talk about artificial intelligence (AI).
The pope will be joined by 10 other heads of state and government, including India's prime minister and Jordan's king, as the G7 opens its doors to outsiders to show it isn't an exclusive club.
On the first day of their meeting in southern Italy, the G7 nations agreed on a deal to provide $50 billion in loans for Ukraine, funded by interest from frozen Russian assets, calling it a strong signal of Western resolve.