G7 Summit in Italy LIVE: PM Modi reaches Apulia; set to hold bilateral talks with world leaders

G7 Summit LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in southern Italy's Apulia to attend the G7 Summit's Outreach session and discuss various issues with world leaders on Friday. During his visit, Modi will join a session on "Artificial Intelligence, Energy, Africa-Mediterranean," hosted by Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni and attended by Pope Francis. The Pope is also expected to meet with Modi for bilateral talks. Modi has several meetings planned with other world leaders at the Borgo Egnazia resort.

Modi said on Thursday in a statement, “I look forward to meeting fellow world leaders and discussing a wide range of issues aimed at making our planet better and improving lives of people.”

Ukraine war: On Thursday, G7 leaders agreed on a new $50 billion loan for Ukraine using profits from frozen Russian assets. President Joe Biden said this move showed Moscow that “we're not backing down”. At the G7 summit in Italy, the leaders decided to use interest from these assets to support the loan, helping Kyiv as it faces its third year of war with Russia. US President Joe Biden and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy signed a 10-year security agreement on Thursday to strengthen Ukraine's defense against Russia and help it move closer to joining NATO. Biden, speaking at a press conference with Zelensky, said the deal demonstrated to Russian President Vladimir Putin the unwavering commitment of Kyiv's allies. He emphasised that the G7 leaders were united and determined, sending a clear message to Putin.

Israel-Gaza war: G7 leaders on Thursday showed their support for a truce and hostage deal in the Hamas-Israel war. Biden said the main obstacle so far was that Hamas was refusing to agree.

Moreover, Besides the conflict in Ukraine, the Hamas-Israel conflict in Gaza is ongoing, and economic tensions between China and Western countries are increasing. The summit began on Thursday with a session on Africa, then moved to the Middle East, and on Friday, the focus will be on China, with a visit from Pope Francis.

2024 G7 Summit: The G7 includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Italy, hosting the summit, has invited African leaders — Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Kenyan President William Ruto, and Tunisian President Kais Saied — to discuss Meloni's plans for development and migration in Africa. Other guests include Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Many G7 countries are also experiencing political changes. With Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and French President Emmanuel Macron facing elections soon, there is pressure on the G7 to achieve as much as possible while the current leadership remains.