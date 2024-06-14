Joe Biden's embarrassing stroll and salute at G7 event sparks fresh concerns, ‘it’s horrifying' say netizens

Days after D-Day embarrassment in company of French President Emmanuel Macron Joe Biden caught himself in another blunder and exposed himself to public slander. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and US President Joe Biden attend a skydiving demonstration at Borgo Egnazia Golf Club San Domenico during the G7 Summit(AFP)

US President caused a stir in Apulia, Italy, when he appeared to lose his way during a G-7 event. While world leaders were engrossed in a parachute display, Biden wandered off and began an impromptu conversation with an officer who was packing a bag. This incident required Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to intervene and redirect Biden back to his place among the other leaders, leading to an awkward repositioning for a group photo.

This wasn't the only awkward encounter between the two. Biden was caught on camera saluting Meloni before shuffling away.

This moment has added fuel to ongoing discussions about Biden's cognitive health. Over the past few years, Biden has had several public gaffes that have raised eyebrows.

“World leaders becoming babysitters is a wild development,” claimed a social media user.

Though his supporters were quick to defend him, “Hey numbnuts he wasn’t wandering off he was giving a thumbs up to the other parachuters on the side of the screen. There was also a point in the video where the other world leaders were looking in the SAME DIRECTION as Biden.”

There have been instances where he has appeared confused or misspoken have often become fodder for media speculation and public concern. Critics point to these incidents as signs of his declining mental acuity, a narrative that gained traction during his presidential campaign and has persisted throughout his tenure.

Despite these concerns, Biden remains an active participant on the global stage. The G7 summit, which brings together leaders from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States, focused on pressing global issues such as the war in Ukraine, artificial intelligence, and migration. The leaders discussed ways to support Ukraine, including a significant proposal to back a $50 billion loan using frozen Russian assets.