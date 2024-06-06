Joe Biden suffers ‘embarrassing’ moment at D-Day event in France, makes strange claim about Vladimir Putin

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden arrived in Normandy, France, where 25 heads of state have been invited for a grand D-Day event on Omaha Beach in the town of Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer. In the video which is now doing rounds on X, formerly Twitter, Biden can be seen standing between French President Emmanuel Macron, his wife Brigitte Macron and Jill Biden.(X)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also reached for the big event to mark the 80th anniversary of the Allied invasion of France.

In his powerful speech, Biden stressed on sacrifices made in the name of democracy and freedom, stating that Ukrainians facing Russian aggression signify the same battle against tyranny.

Despite the Commander-in-Chief's strong statement, one thing that grabbed the netizens' attention on social media was an “embarrassing” moment, in which Biden can be see completely lost for a moment.

Biden first shakes hands with Macron and then seemed to be completely lost while trying to sit in a chair behind him.

Sharing the video of the RNC Research, X user named Robby Starbuck wrote: "Totally normal behavior from a President. What exactly is he trying to do here?"

Meanwhile, several netizens commented on his post, with one writing, "I’d sure like to see the whole scene! He looks like he’s having some kind of episode. The world is laughing at us and the worst its their people are crossing our border daily."

"So embarrassing," another commented, while a third user said, "There is a chair behind him. He starts to sit but Jill says not yet."

"Thought he was suppose to sit down, Jill covers mouth and says “stand up Joe”," one more reacted.

Biden says he's known Russia's Putin for over 40 years

Biden, while appearing for an interview with ABC News anchor David Muir in France, stated that he has "known" Russian President Vladimir Putin "for over 40 years" despite the fact that Kremlin leader spent the entire 1980s as an undercover KGB intelligence officer.

"I’ve known him for over 40 years. He’s concerned me for 40 years. He’s not a decent man,” the 81-year-old president said.

Also Read: Russia declares US ‘an enemy’ state for first time amid straining ties over Ukraine

From 1975 to 1991, Putin served as an intelligence officer in the Soviet Union's spy network. After working in St. Petersburg and East Germany, he took a retirement with the rank of lieutenant colonel, thereby rendering it highly doubtful that Biden was aware of Putin's existence as early as he claimed.

“Until he was handpicked in August [1999] by then-President Boris Yeltsin to become prime minister, Putin had never been a public figure,” according to the January 2000 report published by Washington Post.

Biden and Putin have met only once at a meeting in Geneva, Switzerland, in June 2021. At that time, Biden was serving as US vice president, while Putin was Russia's prime minister.