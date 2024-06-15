Trump makes bizarre statement as his family members and rival Joe Biden extend b'day greetings on 78th birthday

Not just Donald Trump's family members but his Democrat rival Joe Biden extended birthday wishes to the former president, taking a dig at his age as he turned 78th on Thursday, June 14. Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump attends a rally and celebration of his birthday at the Palm Beach County Convention Center, in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., June 14, 2024. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein(REUTERS)

The Biden campaign even reminded Trump that he is a "fraud, failure and a crook".

Meanwhile, Trump's daughter Ivanka and son Donald Trump Jr also posted messages on X.

“Happy birthday Dad! @realDonaldTrump I love you today and everyday!” Ivanka tweeted, with a picture of the two of them strolling hand in hand in the White House.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared several images, including her wedding portrait, a photo of them in a boardroom, and a childhood photo of them holding his father's hands. Ivanka also posted an old photo of her father from his 1997 New Yorker feature, as well as a photograph of the two kissing on the cheek.

His son wished him "Happy Birthday Dad!!!" while sharing a picture of his father bear-hugging the American flag. Don Jr's ex-wife Venessa in a post on X wore, “Happy Birthday to the best grandpa.”

For Trump's birthday, Eric shared a photo of himself as a child with his father. He wrote, "Happy Birthday to this warrior! @realdonaldtrump," along with emojis of the American flag.

In her Instagram stories, Eric's spouse, Lara Trump, the co-chair of the Republican National Committee, also wished Trump a happy birthday.

Additionally, his other daughter Tiffany shared a photo of herself and Trump. This picture dates back to her November 2022 wedding to Michael Boulos, which took place at her Trump's Palm Beach, Florida, Mar-a-Lago mansion.

Trump's estranged niece Mary, who keeps criticizing his uncle over number of issues, wrote on X: “Tomorrow my uncle turns 78 (I've heard that's old). It’s his last birthday before he starts asking for his cake to have a file in it.”

While all the members of Trump's family extended their best wishes, his wife Melania Trump and son Barron remained silent.

Here's how Biden and his campaign targeted Trump

Biden's post on X included a video that contrasted Biden's accomplishments with the acts and remarks made by Trump.

"Happy 78th birthday, Donald. Take it from one old guy to another: Age is just a number. This election, however, is a choice," Biden tweeted.

A spokesman for the Biden campaign, James Singer, wished Trump a happy birthday. "You're a crook, a failure, a fraud, and a threat to our democracy, economy, rights, and future. On behalf of America, our early gift for your 79th: Making sure you are never president again."

In addition, the Biden campaign humorously enumerated 78 "accomplishments" in honor of Trump's 78th birthday, highlighting his contentious moments and legal troubles.

The list targeting Trump has a mention of his recent hush money conviction, his difficulties running a company, his support for the execution of the Central Park Five, his handling of the outbreak of Covid, and his assertions that he was the driving force behind the overturning of Roe v Wade.

A look at how Trump's birthday celebration and his bizarre statement

On Friday night, Trump celebrated his birthday by addressing a crowd in Florida and repeatedly mocking Biden, saying he was too frail to serve a second term.

Trump addressed members of the "Club 47" fan club in a West Palm Beach convention center, which is near his Mar-a-Lago home. A towering, multi-layered cake was served by the organizers as part of the celebrations and spectators flung red and blue balloons.

Positioned atop a base dripping with gold, the cake showcased distinct layers, featuring a range of nationalist quotes and images, such as the slogan "Born in the USA on Flag Day," a model of Trump playing golf, a "MAGA" baseball cap, and the Club 47 emblem.

In his bombshell speech, Trump told the US electorate that “We don’t need your vote. I have so many.” “I actually tell our people, we don’t need your vote. We’ve got so many votes,” he stated as he seeks a second term in the White House.

He made extensive use of Friday's speech to blast Biden, his opponent for the presidency. “So in addition to all of his other well-documented offences, Crooked Joe Biden is now also guilty of providing material support for terrorism.”

The president of Club 47, Larry Snowden, said that 5,000 seats were sold out for $35 to $60 each and Trump called the event the "biggest birthday ever."