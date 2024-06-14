‘Worst president in the history...': Joe Biden diss track in the making? Trump chases Gen Z clout with Logan Paul

Expanding his internet clout-chasing campaign, former president Donald Trump pulled up one of the most unexpected stops in his attempts to appeal to younger voters – an interview with controversial influencer and professional wrestler Logan Paul. Social media celebrity and professional wrestler Logan Paul recommends former president Donald Trump make a Joe Biden diss track. ("Impaulsive" podcast)

Sitting down with Paul and his co-host Mike Majlak, the presumptive Republican nominee divulged his take on a slew of topics, such as his front-running Democratic rival Joe Biden, Russian President Putin, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, aliens, rap beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake, Taylor Swift and so much more.

The Internet star's podcast “Impaulsive” turned out to be an ideal platform for Trump to charm the younger demographic (and push his anti-Biden outcry)despite his fresh guilty verdict in the New York hush money trial for falsifying business records. Trying his all to win over Gen Z voters, the former president's Logan Paul interview comes just weeks after he debuted his brand-new TikTok account, boasting his presence at a UFC event.

Before jumping into a nearly hour-long conversation with the social media celebrity, Trump walked into a room decked with his campaign's signature colour theme—red, white, and blue. Even Paul's energy drink bottles were covered in the MAGA packaging aesthetic. Trump added to the ceremony by gifting the host duo red MAGA hats and other Trump merchandise, including a T-shirt with his infamous mugshot and slogan “NEVER SURRENDER.”

Donald Trump on Logal Paul's ‘Impaulsive’ podcast

“The Donald Trump Interview” went live on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, June 13 (US). In addition to discussing his felony conviction and its aftermath, Trump and the “Impaulsive” podcast hosts were all smiles as they soon crossed off several issues.

Pushing his “Make American Great Again” agenda, Trump iterated that Biden can't achieve what he's set out for. “This guy's destroyed our country,” began the presidential hopeful. Later in the video, Trump comes right out with his perception of the sitting president: "Biden is just so bad. He is so bad. He is the worst president in the history of our country.

Hearing his thoughts, Logan Paul suggests he should make a diss track on Biden. “Yeah, we'll do something,” Trump nodded along with a faint smile.

Ultimately, the Paul Brother's endorsement and portrayal of Trump as “cool” struck a chord with many netizens, who claimed to have thoroughly enjoyed his podcast outing. The video also made for a pressing highlight ahead of Trump's birthday on Friday, June 14, acting as a one-sided precursor to the upcoming CNN debate that will pit him and Biden against each other on a national platform on June 27.

With speculations about Biden possibly being too old for the job already flaring up, his critics and the Internet have teamed up to distinguish his apparent signs of cognitive decline. Meanwhile, Trump is making the most of the given platforms to woo younger voters with his supposedly supercool persona. Even TikTok has become his newest best friend despite his initial qualms with its Chinese ownership, leading to a lofty crossfire, weighing in on its ban.

Addressing Trump's fresh approach to pursuing the youth via the Internet and whatnot, his main spokesperson, Steven Cheung, confessed to The Daily Beast that they would “leave no front undefended.” The former president's interview with Paul was avidly promoted on social media, especially TikTok, ahead of its official release date.

Cheung didn't sugarcoat his words while admitting that this Logan Paul TikTok video “represents the continued outreach to a younger audience consuming pro-Trump and anti-Biden content.”

Also weighing in on Trump's first TikTok video,f featuring his attendance at the June 2 UFC event, his campaign's spokesperson said, “The [TikTok] video he posted went immediately viral garnering over 100 million views in just a few hours as he has gained over 6 million followers since the launch.”