Trump, Logan Paul share light-hearted moments with mugshot T-shirt and WWE Championship belt: ‘You’re a gangster’

Amidst his ongoing campaign for the presidential elections in November, former US President Donald Trump on Thursday visited influencer Logan Paul and proudly presented him a T-shirt featuring his mugshot. “Is this your mugshot? No way!” Paul can be heard in a high-profile meet video, which he shared on Instagram with his 28 million followers. “You’re a gangster!” he told Trump.(X)

“Is this your mugshot? No way!” Paul can be heard in a high-profile meet video, which he shared on Instagram with his 28 million followers. “You’re a gangster!” he told Trump.

Taking pride over fact that "it sells," Trump quipped about how he's been "reduced" to peddling the image of his continuous legal troubles.

Regarding his well-known mugshot, the putative GOP candidate boastfully remarked, "Well, Elvis had one, Frank Sinatra had one—but we've eclipsed them."

The influencer laughed as he posed with the shirt, which read "Never Surrender!" and included the convicted Trump's August 2023 Fulton County arrest photo.

In addition, the surprising pair squared off in front of Paul's WWE Championship belt, as shown in a video shared by Trump Jr., the eldest son of former President.

Trump and Paul didn't even look at each other until the influencer laughed and said, "Yo! Yo, yo – I’m scared!”

Paul wrote, "United States Champion 🤝 United States President," as the caption for a picture that featured Trump with the championship belt.

Reacting to Trump-Paul moment, one X user wrote: “The man is a marketing genius!”

“You love to see it! Trump is a comedian who happened to win the presidency!” another wrote.

“Loving these clips. Can’t wait to see the show,” one more reacted.

Trump and Paul discuss Joe Biden

The duo discussed Trump's rival incumbent President Joe Biden during a podcast --"Impaulsive with Logan Paul."

During the podcast, Paul expressed his wish to extend an invite to Biden to appear on his podcast.

Trump nodded, saying that “Yeah, I think he should”, but added that chances of him appearing on his show are “less than one percent”.

He went on to say if Biden did so, he would love to watch the episode.

"Are you aware of your chances of attracting his attention? Less than one percent, I'd think," he sneered. "I would watch that one if you did!"

The promotions of the episode have hinted that it will would premiere on Thursday.