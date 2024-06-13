Donald Trump ‘breached’ a British court's order to pay $380,000, former MI6 spy claims

Former US President Donald Trump has failed to follow the British High Court order to pay $380,000 for legal fees and also had rejected an offer to settle with a former British spy who did research that claimed that Russia had interfered with the 2016 US election, according to Sky News. Donald Trump continues campaigning around the country amidst ongoing legal troubles. The former president is scheduled to sit for a probation interview via video on June 10 related to the felony conviction in his New York hush money case. Brandon Bell/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Christopher Steele, a former British MI6 officer who worked for and created the notorious ‘Steele dossier’ for the Democratic National Convention and Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign, contained a series of allegations against Trump.

The Steele dossier, consisting of 16 separate reports totalling 35 pages, was leaked and published by BuzzFeed in 2017. It alleged collusion between Donald Trump's campaign and Russia.

Trump never paid $380,000 for ‘golden showers’ dossier

The dossier accused prostitutes of visiting Trump in the presidential suite at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Moscow and performing “golden showers”, a urination act in front of him.

Trump has called these allegations a “pile of garbage” and raised a finger that the dossier contained numerous inaccuracies and violated his rights under the Data Protection Act.

Earlier this year, Trump sued Steele's company, Orbis Business Intelligence, in the UK, but the case was dismissed due to it being filed after the six-year limitation period.

Now, Trump was ordered to pay £300,000 ($380,000) in legal fees.

“Earlier this year, when he lost his English High Court case against us, the judge ordered Donald Trump to pay Orbis an initial £300k in costs. Trump, who claims to respect the UK, has now been in breach of this order for two months and faces enforcement if he travels here again,” Steele wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The former MI6 told Sky News, “Cost is the key issue in all litigation, and particularly in what we call lawfare, which we think this is. It is an attempt to take vengeance against us or to keep us quiet.”

“I think he's trying to put off a lot of these legal cases and these fines and these costs until after what he thinks will be his reelection in November, in which case he will just tell us all to go and jump.”

Recently, the presidential hopeful was found guilty of charges related to a hush-money payment made to porn star Stormy Daniels.