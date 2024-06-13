Prince Harry is ‘worried sick’ over being ‘kicked out of’ US if Donald Trump gets re-elected

Prince Harry is said to be “worried sick” with his visa status after former US President Donald Trump “vowed to kick” the duke out of the country if he gets a second chance at the Oval Office. Donald Trump hinted at kicking out Prince Harry out of America(AP)

A royal source told The Daily Express UK, “The Sussexes are worried sick over the prospect of Donald Trump becoming president again — and making good on his vow to kick Prince Harry out of America.”

The source further mentioned, “They're putting together a contingency plan that would see them flee the country with their children [Archie and Lilibet] if Trump does return to office.”

The controversy gained momentum after the publication of Harry's memoir, ‘Spare,’ in which the duke admitted to past illegal drug use.

This revelation has raised questions about its potential impact on his residency status in the United States.

Trump weighed in on Harry's visa status

When asked if Prince Harry's drug use admissions could affect his visa application, Trump replied to GB News, “No. We’ll have to see if they know something about the drugs, and if he lied they’ll have to take appropriate action.”

Journalist Nigel Farage probed further, asking, “Appropriate action? Which might mean…not staying in America?” to which Trump responded, “Oh, I don’t know. You’ll have to tell me. You just have to tell me. You would have thought they would have known this a long time ago.”

Notably, the Heritage Foundation sued the Biden administration to release Harry's immigration documents. Although the think tank lost the lawsuit, commentator Angela Levin hinted that there is more to discover.

“At the end of February, there has been an agreement that all the documents for people who've come to live in America will be revealed, and that includes Prince Harry,” Levin told GB News.

“Now the trouble is there, has he mentioned that he takes a lot of drugs? Have they allowed him to come in regardless or will they send him home to the U.K.? I mean, it's a huge thing.”

Christi Jackson, Head of U.S. Immigration, addressed the duke's case: “Anything that he has admitted to regarding drug use before the age of 18 should not affect his eligibility for a U.S. visa.”

“If he had admitted to drug use when he was over 18, in order for it to lead to visa ineligibility, the admission would have to have been a valid admission which means it cannot just be out in the news or written in their book.”

“You have to show that the person has provided the definition and admitted to all essential elements of the crime while under oath. Making a statement in a book is not going to be considered a valid admission,” she concluded.