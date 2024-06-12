Prince Harry's Eton and army friends 'won't visit him' over Meghan tensions: Expert

A royal commentator has claimed Prince Harry's old Etonian and army friends “won't visit him” because of their idea doesn't sit well with the duke's wife, Meghan Markle. Royal family ‘needs a shake-up’ after ‘losing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle,’ an expert has said (Photo by Kola SULAIMON / AFP)(AFP)

This comes after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from their roles as senior working royals in 2020 and relocated from their Windsor home to a luxurious mansion in Montecito, California.

The royal commentator has claimed that the duke's army pals have huge disagreements with his wife, Meghan Markle, and so they abhor visiting Prince Harry.

Despite their move, the couple maintained Frogmore Cottage as a UK residence until their eviction a year ago, which followed the release of Prince Harry's revealing memoir, ‘Spare.’ Now, Harry is reportedly seeking a new home in the UK.

“Once upon a time, this was going to be my forever home. Instead, it had proved to be just another brief stop,” Prince Harry wrote in his memoir.

Meghan Markle's presence drives Prince Harry's friends away

Royal commentator, expert, and author Tom Quinn told The Mirror UK, “He [Harry] misses his Old Etonian and army friends, many of whom have not visited as they don’t get on with Meghan. As time goes by, Harry misses some aspects of his old life in the UK. Inevitably, the honeymoon period where everything in the States is new and exciting is coming to an end and Harry is looking back at the past through rose-tinted spectacles.”

Since relocating to the US, the Sussexes have made infrequent visits to the UK. Meghan was last seen there at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in 2022.

According to reports, Meghan has significant reservations about returning to the UK. She insists that she and Harry must have their own place and “essential” security arrangements if they are to visit.

Quinn elaborated on this, saying, “Meghan has said she’s only prepared to return to England if she and Harry have a place of their own and the security they both feel is essential. Meghan will never return to the UK and stay with her husband‘s relatives.”

“If the couple manage to find a permanent home and sort out the security issue they will certainly want to bring their children to the UK but it’s going to take a lot of diplomacy to get to the point where Archie and Lili are able to develop a genuine and warm relationship with their cousins George, Charlotte and Louis,” he added.