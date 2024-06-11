Prince Harry faces Father's Day nightmare as royal expert says ‘world will be…’

With Father's Day fast approaching, Prince Harry faces the big question of reconciliation with King Charles. A royal expert warns that all eyes will be on the Duke of Sussex on Sunday, June 16. Although the 39-year-old has already visited the UK twice this year, there were no signs of a resolution on either side. Prince Harry faces Father's Day nightmare, royal expert Tom Quinn says(AP)

Royal expert says all eyes will be on Prince Harry this Father's Day

Prince Harry faced a major blow last month as the 75-year-old British monarch named Prince William colonel-in-chief of the Army Air Corps. It was a brutal snub for the Duke, considering the regiment handed over to his brother once belonged to him.

As the rift between the members of the royal family continues to grow, royal author Tom Quinn told Mirror, “King Charles' birthday and Father's Day are both a nightmare for Harry.”

Quinn continued, “He knows the world will be watching to see whether he is big enough to reach out to his father. He is determined to try to ignore his troubled relationship with his father and he will certainly send a warm message.”

“It's easy to forget that Harry really does love his father, he just hates the fact that Charles seems always to support William when there is a family dispute,” the royal expert added.

Back in February, when Prince Harry learned about his father's cancer diagnosis, he flew to the UK and had a 30-minute meeting with him. The Duke went back home again in May for an Invictus Games ceremony at St Paul's Cathedral, where he was snubbed by King Charles due to his busy schedule.

The King, along with Queen Camilla, hosted the first garden party of the season merely two miles away from the cathedral. “Harry has tried to schedule a call with his father already, but his father is prevaricating with Camilla advising against anything that might upset King Charles,” Quinn said.