Father's Day Series: Rahul Vaidya says his daughter Navya has completely changed his life

Singer Rahul Vaidya and his actor-wife Disha Parmar were blessed their little munchkin, Navya, in September last year, and he says that life has “changed completely” since her arrival. Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar with daughter Navya

“Now, there is a check for everything I do in life now. It has made me much milder and mindful, it has calmed me down as a human being," he continues, “When you have a daughter at home, you kind of end up thinking, ‘Agar koi meri beti ko aise bolega, toh mujhe kaisa lagega?' My respect for women generally in life has gone up. I do have a daughter with whom I have been blessed with.”

Sharing plans for his first Father’s Day with Navya, the 36-year-old says, “I’ll spend the whole day with her. She is just the cutest. I love holding her in my arms and just being. I’ll just give her a lot of kisses and hugs.”

For Vaidya, becoming a girl dad is an honour. “It’s because of her that I have become a father, she has given me that honour. It’s the best blessing that I could have ever asked for. Maine Jo maanga tha vo mujhe upar waale ne diya, I wanted a daughter. I don’t think there can be anything more special than this,” he expresses.

Asked if he wishes that his daughter follows his footsteps, and he tells us that he doesn’t want to “pressure” her to do anything in the future or choose singing as a career. “I would definitely want her to choose what she wishes to, meri usse koi ummeeden nahi hain. I don’t want her to pursue something specific. But, the way she is very energetic, I think she can be a good athlete. Bahut hi energy se per failaati hai. That is her way of showing excitement,” he ends.