Shopping for artificial jewellery online? These 7 checks can save you money and disappointment
From metal quality to return policies, here are a few things to check before buying artificial jewellery online.
Scrolling through beautiful jewellery collections online is easy, but choosing pieces that are worth your money is the tricky part. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Paridhi Patodia, co-founder of Parishri Jewellery, shares a few simple checks that you can do before placing your order to save you from disappointment and help you invest in accessories that look stylish, last longer, and feel comfortable to wear.
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Gold finish
According to Paridhi, first, always check if it’s actually gold-plated, not just gold-toned or gold-finished, because those are two very different things. She highlighted that proper plating, especially e-coated pieces, gives you that rich, real look, and it actually holds up well over time. It won’t fade or turn colour on you after a few wears, even with sweat or a little water contact. So don’t just go by how it looks in the photo, read the description properly.
Nickel-free material
The next thing that you should look out for is nickel-free material. According to Paridhi, a lot of people don’t realise that skin irritation from artificial jewellery usually comes from nickel. If a brand is mentioning that their pieces are nickel free or made with something like brass, that tells you they’ve actually thought about the person wearing it, not just how it photographs.
Detailing
“Pay attention to how much detail the brand is giving you about the material and the plating process,” said Paridhi. If they’re being upfront and specific about it, that’s usually a good sign. If everything is vague, that’s something to be a little careful about.
Don’t rely on pictures
Paridhi advises not to just trust the studio shots. Go look at real photos that customers have posted. Lighting in professional shoots can make anything look expensive, so customer photos give you a much more honest idea of the colour and the finish.
Consider personalisation
If you have a specific outfit or occasion in mind, just message the brand directly. Most good jewellery labels are more than happy to help you pick the right piece, or even tweak something to go with what you’re wearing. It’s such an underused option; people forget they can just ask.
Check for versatility
Paridhi recommends looking for pieces that aren’t too occasion-specific. The best kind of jewellery is something you can wear to a wedding and then dress down for a regular day out. That way, you’re actually getting your money’s worth.
Value for money
Understand what you’re paying for. When something is handmade or comes from a smaller brand that really puts thought into design, it’s naturally going to cost a bit more than something mass-produced. But that cost is going into real craftsmanship, not just a markup.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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