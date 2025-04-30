Delhi jewellers all set for Akshaya Tritiya with special discounts, curated jewellery collections and attractive offers

Akshaya Tritiya is an opportune time to buy gold or silver according to the Hindu calendar. This is a valuable window of opportunity that jewellery retailers from South Extension to Chandni Chowk have eagerly tapped into this April. With exclusive discounts, deals, and collections, they are pulling out all stops to drive footfall and boost sales. Jewellery stores around the city are packed with customers during Akshaya Tritiya.(Photo: Shutterstock (For representational purpose only))

Rakesh Bansal, owner of Bansal and Sons Jewellers in Chandni Chowk, tells us, “We see an increase in footfall during Akshaya Tritiya, but we also offer discounts of up to 75% on making charges to push it further. We’re expecting around a 50% rise in sales this season; it’s definitely a busy time for us.”

“Launching a new collection around this time is a tradition for us. This year, we’ve unveiled the Celeste Lume collection, inspired by celestial blessings associated with this day,” says Archana Aggarwal, owner of Archana Aggarwal Timeless Jewellery in Mehrauli.

Gold jewellery is in demand as always during the festival. (Photo: Shutterstock (for representational purpose only))

For a lot of buyers, shopping around this time of the year is more of a long-standing ritual; the discounts and deals are an added bonus. “Buying gold on Akshaya Tritiya is a tradition for me, and with all the offers during this time, it feels a lot lighter on the pocket,” says Barkha Kadam, an advocate.

Some Delhiites save up for their annual purchases through a ‘jewellery kitty’ – where they deposit a fixed amount every month with a jeweller. “I buy gold jewellery every year,” said Puneet Gill, a holiday expert. “I keep putting money into my kitty each month, and then I use it to shop. It’s money set aside specifically for this occasion.”

With gold prices soaring and a younger, style-savvy clientele driving new trends, there are new-age D2C brands eager to fill the gap in the market with imitation and statement jewellery. “We’ve rolled out 60% off discounts and launched a new collection for the festive season,” says Shraddha Tripathi, founder of BINNI, an online jewellery brand. “After two slow months, we highly anticipate Akshaya Tritiya as it kicks off the season, and early signs are strong; website traffic is already up by 20%,” she adds.

Story by Tanvi Consul

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction