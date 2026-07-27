Who should get tested for hepatitis? Gastroenterologist shares screening guidelines even if you have no symptoms

There's a common belief that illness always announces itself — a fever, a pain, something that forces a visit to the doctor. Hepatitis breaks that rule entirely. Many people carrying hepatitis B or C for years feel completely normal, go about their routines, and have no reason to suspect anything is wrong. This is precisely what makes hepatitis one of the most underdiagnosed conditions worldwide, and why waiting for symptoms before getting tested can be a costly mistake. Dr Prabhat Ranjan, gastroenterologist at Mahabir Doctor Hub, Siliguri, shares screening guidelines even if you have no symptoms.

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Why does the liver stay silent for so long? In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Prabhat highlighted that the liver is an unusually patient organ. It has enormous reserve capacity and no pain receptors of its own, which means it can absorb a fair amount of damage before anything feels off. “Fatigue, mild nausea, or occasional discomfort, when they do show up, are often brushed aside as stress or poor sleep,” said Dr Prabhat.

By the time jaundice, swelling, or serious abdominal pain appear, the liver may have already been dealing with inflammation for years. This gap between infection and noticeable illness is exactly why testing cannot depend on how someone feels.