Can smartphones and laptops cause brain cancer? Gurugram neurologist Dr Praveen Gupta busts 5 dangerous myths

In an age where health advice travels across social media feeds faster than peer-reviewed science, medical anxiety often outpaces factual reality. Alarmist claims linking smartphones to brain tumours or framing every minor headache as a terminal diagnosis can leave you hyper-vigilant yet misinformed. Also read | Smelling something no one else can? Find out how 23-year-old woman’s ‘rotten egg smell’ led to a brain tumour diagnosis

To separate science from speculation, Dr Praveen Gupta, chairman of the Marengo Asia International Institute of Neuro & Spine (MAIINS) at Marengo Asia Hospitals in Gurugram, weighed in on five of the most pervasive myths surrounding brain health and tumours, in an interview with HT Lifestyle.

Here is what the AIIMS-trained neurologist with over two decades of clinical experience wants the public to understand:

Myth 1: excessive screen time causes brain cancer It is one of the most widespread health anxieties of the digital age: does staring at a smartphone or laptop all day seed malignant tumours in the brain?

Dr Gupta offered an unequivocal response: "There is no scientific evidence to show that using your smartphone, laptop or watching anything on your screen causes brain cancer." The physics of smartphone technology clarified why. According to Dr Gupta, "The radiation from a smartphone is not ionising, and hence it cannot damage the DNA and cause cancer."

While screen habits do not cause brain tumours, prolonged exposure carries real physiological consequences. Dr Gupta noted that excessive screen time 'can make you feel strained in your eyes, can disrupt sleep cycles, can make your neck hurt, give you a headache, and also affect your concentration'.

"The real problem with excessive screen time is its effect on our sleep, mental health, and brain function," he added. Also read | When a headache is more than ‘just stress’: Neurologists share brain tumour symptoms that often go unnoticed for months

Myth 2: headache always indicates brain tumour Experiencing a throbbing headache can spark health anxiety, leading you to fear the worst. "Thankfully, the answer to this (does headache hint at brain tumour?) is negative," reassured Dr Gupta, adding that in clinical practice, the vast majority of headaches stem from benign, manageable causes.

"A majority of headaches arise from migraines, tension headaches, stress, dehydration, sinusitis, or other lifestyle reasons," Dr Gupta explained, adding, "Brain tumours make up only a small fraction of all headache cases."

However, he highlighted that persistent or atypical pain should not be ignored. A medical consultation is warranted if headaches:

⦿ Occur frequently or intensively

⦿ Worsen in the early hours of the day

⦿ Are accompanied by vomiting

⦿ Co-occur with seizures, numbness, visual disturbances, or personality changes