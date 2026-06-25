Speech language pathologist shares early signs of aphasia one should never ignore

Aphasia is a neurological disorder that affects how a person speaks, understands language, reads or writes. Although it affects an individual’s communication skills through the brain's language networks, it does not affect intelligence. People with aphasia can have difficulty putting words together. (Pexel)

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According to speech language pathologist and speech therapist Shivam Singh, head of the speech and audiology department at Marengo Asia Institutes of Neurosciences, the condition is common after a stroke. It may also be caused by brain injury, brain tumours, infections, or neurodegenerative diseases.

Speaking with HT Lifestyle on the occasion of Aphasia Awareness Month, which is observed every June, he shared a list of warning signs that one should look out for to detect the disease early, get a diagnosis and start treatment in a timely manner.

1. Trouble finding the right words An early warning sign that most people ignore is when individuals start having trouble finding the right words while speaking, noted the speech language pathologist.

“In fact, they may suddenly have trouble naming objects, use a wrong word or phrase while talking with others, or may start hesitating a lot as they talk,” he shared.

2. Trouble understanding spoken language Another sign that is commonly seen is trouble in understanding the spoken language. Individuals experiencing the condition can look confused during conversations, often ask people to repeat themselves or struggle to follow simple instructions.