Neurologist says it’s not just a headache and shares early warning signs of brain tumours that people often ignore

According to Dr Praveen, most headaches tied to brain tumours differ from common types. Waking up could mean facing the strongest waves of ache, which tend to grow worse as days pass. Alongside the throbbing, queasiness, or throwing up may tag along, even when usual pills do little to ease it. But headaches aren’t always alone - other hints sometimes come first, slipping in before the main event takes hold.

Most times, the start of a brain tumour lacks a sudden alarm. For some individuals, early clues feel mild - mistaken for fatigue, daily strain, or just another headache. Because of this slow onset, noticing small changes becomes key. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Praveen Gupta, Neurologist and Chairman, MAIINS, Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram, shares early brain tumour symptoms that may need immediate medical attention.

Dr Praveen highlighted that most times, symptoms depend on where the growth sits inside the head. When it presses close to the nerves handling sight, eyesight tends to shift. If it touches regions tied to talking, speech slows down or gets tangled. Movement zones under pressure lead to arms or legs feeling heavy or uncoordinated. Signals come through - quiet but clear - if someone watches closely enough.

“Slow progression tends to hide these signs from notice. Blame might go toward stress, long hours, stomach discomfort, headaches, or low energy instead," said Dr Praveen. Yet when something unfamiliar sticks around - grows stronger over time - it demands attention. A change like that rarely fades on its own.

Sometimes speech changes quietly: words drag and clarity dips. Often, these signals are missed too easily. Memory hiccups pop up in some cases, along with foggy thinking. Mood shifts, such as increased frustration, can occur, too. A quiet sense of being off-kilter lingers in others for days, even weeks, before they reach out.

Out of nowhere, seizures may arrive with blurred vision or difficulty aligning the eyes. Strength fading on one side often travels together with tingling or clumsy movements. Balance problems can emerge - dizzy sensations, unexplained queasiness tagging along.

What matters most? Depending on findings, doctors might order scans of the head and thorough physical checks, because hidden issues can lurk behind such patterns. In select instances, testing brain wave activity becomes necessary, just to exclude dangerous origins.

Headaches changing without warning do not always signal danger - yet differences in experience call for care. Dr Praveen highlighted that if strange signs appear, such as trouble thinking, blurred sight, with the pain, a closer look makes sense. Early notice allows treatment to start faster, easing recovery and altering routines less. Today's small sign may reveal larger problems later. When signals come again and again from the mind, paying attention to the first signs makes sense.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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