Eye surgeon shares how long hours in air conditioning can lead to dry eyes, blurred vision and increased infection risk

Even though most of India has finally received monsoon showers, many regions are still grappling with scorching heat. With temperatures soaring to 40-45 degrees, it's no wonder more people are spending long hours indoors under air conditioning. But while ACs help us stay cool, few realise that sitting in an air-conditioned environment for prolonged periods can quietly harm our eyes. (Also read: Ophthalmologist reacts to woman's ‘washing eyes with own urine’ hack: 'Your eyes don't need anything to clean on inside' ) Prolonged AC use increases risk of eye and respiratory health issues.(Freepik)

Dr Jay Goyal, Senior Eye Surgeon and Director at Surya Eye Institute, shared with HT Lifestyle how prolonged AC use can harm your eyes and shared practical tips to keep them healthy.

1. Dry eyes

Sitting in the AC for long hours may worsen the symptoms for people with dry eye problems. This is because in a closed room, dust, pollen, mould, and other allergens can be dispersed by air conditioning systems, resulting in allergies and rashes near the eyes.

The symptoms of dry eye illness may intensify in people who wear contact lenses or have allergies. Chronic dryness can damage the cornea's surface and cause problems that require urgent medical care.

2. Reduces natural eye moisture

Air conditioners relieve hot temperatures and excessive perspiration by reducing heat and humidity. On the other hand, overuse can cause the skin, hair, nose, throat, and especially the eyes to lose moisture. The mucous membranes in the eyes are impacted by this dryness, which lessens their capacity to fend off bacteria and viruses.

Long periods in air-conditioned environments can cause eye irritation, redness, and other vision problems. After hours under air conditioning, you may experience redness, burning, or slight pain.

3. Blurred vision

Sitting in the AC for long hours can also lead to blurred vision. The AC dries out lubrication in the eyes, disrupting the smooth eye surface and affecting clear vision.

Dry eyes from extended AC use can worsen symptoms in sensitive individuals. (Unsplash)

4. Increases the risk of eye infections

The less protective tear coating in dry eyes can increase the risk of infection. Other common health difficulties linked to extended use of air conditioning include fatigue, dehydration, dry or itchy skin, headaches, respiratory problems, allergies and asthma.

People who use air cooling for extended periods of time may be at risk for health problems due to poorly maintained air conditioning systems. The patient complained of breathing problems for a few minutes after entering the house and/or sneezing for a few minutes after entering the house, with relief only after leaving.

This is evidence that staying indoors under air conditioning, in the presence of other airborne allergens, can damage an individual's respiratory health. Therefore, it is necessary to maintain both the AC system and the vicinity in order to enhance well-being.

5. Do not ignore symptoms

Lubricating eye drops can typically cure mild irritation in the eyes. However, persistent discomfort, blurred vision, redness, pain, or light sensitivity are indicators that you need to consult an eye care specialist as soon as possible. Taking medications without a prescription can conceal underlying problems. Once the effects wear off, the problem may resurface and perhaps exacerbate the existing eye condition.

How to protect your eyes in AC

Dr. Goyal suggests the following easy routines to avoid or control these symptoms:

Observe the 20-20-20 guideline: Look 20 feet away for at least 20 seconds every 20 minutes.

When it's windy or polluted, wear safety glasses.

Use a humidifier to maintain indoor humidity, particularly if you spend much time in an air-conditioned space.

Eat a healthy diet, drink plenty of water, and pay closer attention to your blinking when using screens.

If you can't cut back on screen or air conditioning exposure, use fake tears without preservatives.

Get yearly eye exams to identify dry eye disorders and stop long-term harm.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.