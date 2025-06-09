Summer protection 101: Doctor shares 5 tips to prevent sunburn, dehydration and heat rashes

With rising temperatures and the increasing occurrence of heatwaves across parts of the country, it’s crucial to take preventive measures to stay safe. Heat rashes, dehydration, and sunburn are common during this time due to prolonged heat exposure. However, with the right precautions, these conditions can be easily avoided. Also read | Sunburnt scalp is an underrated summer problem: Surgeon shares symptoms, prevention tips Sunburn, dehydration and heat rashes are common health concerns in summer.(Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Gunjan Verma, consultant, dermatology, Manipal Hospital Dwarka, New Delhi shared 5 tips that can help us protect ourselves from the scorching summer heat.

1. Be hydrated with seasonal fruits:

Hydration is your defense against the summer heat. A natural way to be hydrated is to add juicy, water-based fruits to your diet, like melon, watermelon, kiwi, and pineapple, which are:

Seasonal and extremely refreshing

Easily available everywhere and accessible for everyone

Enriched with water, vitamins, and antioxidants

These fruits help your body to retain fluids, cool down internally, and make your skin feel fresh and healthy.

2. Have a water bottle with you always:

Make it a habit to take your water bottle everywhere with you. This is an easy habit that will prevent dehydration, particularly during physical activities outdoors. Also read | Hepatologist says ‘8 glasses of water a day’ is a myth: Here’s how much you should drink to stay hydrated

Take children to school or play with a water bottle

Frequent sipping, even without thirst

Aids in the regulation of body temperature and prevention of fatigue

Drinking water regularly will maintain your energy levels constant and will prevent sun-related problems such as headaches, dryness of the skin, and heatstroke.

3. Opt for homemade hydrating drinks:

Instead of sodas or sugary energy drinks, opt for traditional homemade summer coolers like aam panna, chaach (buttermilk), curd, and lassi. These drinks are not only extremely easy and simple to make at home, but also:

Filled with vitamins, proteins, and natural probiotics

Great for gut health and immunity development

Cost-effective and free of harmful additives

These will cool you, refresh you, and keep you healthy during the heat.

The rise in mercury levels can cause dehydration.(Shutterstock)

4. Handling heat rash and warning signs:

Heat rashes may happen when sweat blocks pores, particularly on humid days. In case you develop a rash, be sure to:

Ice or cold compress the area

Hydrate right away with additional water

Wash, clean, and dry the area

If the symptoms worsen, like high fever, dizziness, or confusion, it may be a sign of heatstroke, which needs to be treated by a doctor immediately to avoid any further complications.

5. Stay cool, stay safe:

These small but frequent measures can go a long way in safeguarding your skin and body from the hot summer sun and heat. With adequate water intake, healthy living, and care, you can have a fun season without compromising your health. Also read | Heat rash to dermatitis: Dermat shares 4 common skin damages caused by heatwaves; know prevention tips

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.