Sunburnt scalp is an underrated summer problem: Surgeon shares symptoms, prevention tips

With the summer season raging in with the rising temperature levels, sunburn is a common issue that people are worried with. But can you imagine your scalp getting sunburnt? Well, it's a realty. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Viral Desai, cosmetic plastic and hair transplant surgeon, and Medical Director – DHI India said, "Scalp sunburn is exactly what it sounds like – sunburn on your scalp; also known as Solar Dermatitis. It can happen to anyone, regardless of skin tone or hair type. And, just like sunburn on other parts of your body, it can be painful and uncomfortable."

Warning signs of sunburnt scalp:

Pain and redness.

Skin that feels warm to the touch.

Dry, itchy, and peeling skin (usually starting 7-10 days after sun exposure).

Blisters, swelling, and nausea (in severe cases).

What causes sunburnt scalp?

The doctor noted spending too much time in the sun without protection, having thin or no hair or forgetting sunscreen or sun protection before gong outdoors as the main causes of sunburnt scalp. He further added that factors such as living in areas with strong sunlight, having fair skin or a family history of skin cancer or being near reflective surfaces like water, sand, or snow can also elevate the risk.

Damages caused by sunburnt scalp:

Premature aging of the skin.

Increased risk of skin cancer.

Hair loss and thinning due to damaged hair follicles.

Protect your scalp in summer.(Unsplash)

Prevention tips to follow:

The doctor shared simple tips to stay safe and keep your scalp healthy:

To protect your scalp, use sun-protective clothing, apply scalp sunscreen with at least SPF 30, and limit your time in the sun.

If you do get sunburned, stay out of the sun, stay hydrated, and use soothing treatments like aloe vera gel or calamine lotion.

Try taking cool baths or showers to help reduce the heat and discomfort.

Wear a hat or head covering with UV protection when going outside.

Apply scalp sunscreen regularly, especially during peak sun hours (10am-4pm).

Seek shade when possible, especially during peak sun hours.

Avoid indoor tanning beds and artificial sources of UV radiation.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.