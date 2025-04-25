Just sunscreen is not enough. Protect your skin in summer with these skincare tips

Be it summer or winter, sunscreen is non-negotiable for every skin type. But during the summer season, the heat does more damage to the skin that we can think of. To revert and prevent the damages, sunscreen is not enough. Skincare in summer doesn’t have to be complicated. It’s about working with your skin, not against it.(Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Pooja Garg, cosmetologist and co-founder, The True Therapy said, “An effective skincare routine during the warmer months is about simplicity, consistency, and listening to what your skin truly needs. The combination of heat, humidity, sweat, and sun exposure can throw off the skin’s natural balance. This is why it’s important to be intentional with your skincare choices, not overwhelmed by them.” Also read | Too lazy for skincare? Expert's 2-minute beauty routine may be a game-changer and help transform your skin in 2 months

The cosmetologist further shared a skincare guide for the summer season:

Cleanse with care, twice a day:

Sweat, oil, and dirt can build up quickly in the summer, clogging pores and dulling the complexion. A gentle, non-stripping cleanser in morning, and night is essential to keep skin clear without compromising its natural moisture barrier.

Use lightweight hydration:

Heavy creams often feel too rich for summer. Instead, opt for gel-based moisturizers or serums with ingredients like hyaluronic acid or aloe vera. These hydrate the skin effectively while feeling light and refreshing.

Start the day with antioxidants:

A vitamin C serum is a summer essential. It brightens skin tone, helps combat oxidative stress from sun exposure, and works synergistically with SPF to enhance protection.

Read on for daily skincare tips for different skin types that can help keep them healthy and glowing. (Pexels)

Reapply sunscreen consistently:

Applying SPF once in the morning isn’t enough, sunscreen should be reapplied every 2–3 hours, especially on exposed areas like the neck, ears, and hands. Consistent protection is the foundation of healthy summer skin. Also read | Say goodbye to dull, tanned summer skin: Expert shares 7 skincare hacks for good hydration

Soothe skin after sun exposure:

Post-sun care often goes ignored, but it’s crucial. If skin feels dry, red, or tight by the end of the day, reach for calming serums or masks enriched with niacinamide to support skin recovery and reduce inflammation.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.