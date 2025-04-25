Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Just sunscreen is not enough. Protect your skin in summer with these skincare tips

ByTapatrisha Das
Apr 25, 2025 05:01 PM IST

From cleansing to using serum and soothing the skin, here’s the complete summer skincare guide to follow.

Be it summer or winter, sunscreen is non-negotiable for every skin type. But during the summer season, the heat does more damage to the skin that we can think of. To revert and prevent the damages, sunscreen is not enough.

Skincare in summer doesn’t have to be complicated. It’s about working with your skin, not against it.(Shutterstock)
Skincare in summer doesn’t have to be complicated. It’s about working with your skin, not against it.(Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Pooja Garg, cosmetologist and co-founder, The True Therapy said, “An effective skincare routine during the warmer months is about simplicity, consistency, and listening to what your skin truly needs. The combination of heat, humidity, sweat, and sun exposure can throw off the skin’s natural balance. This is why it’s important to be intentional with your skincare choices, not overwhelmed by them.” Also read | Too lazy for skincare? Expert's 2-minute beauty routine may be a game-changer and help transform your skin in 2 months

The cosmetologist further shared a skincare guide for the summer season:

Cleanse with care, twice a day:

Sweat, oil, and dirt can build up quickly in the summer, clogging pores and dulling the complexion. A gentle, non-stripping cleanser in morning, and night is essential to keep skin clear without compromising its natural moisture barrier.

Use lightweight hydration:

Heavy creams often feel too rich for summer. Instead, opt for gel-based moisturizers or serums with ingredients like hyaluronic acid or aloe vera. These hydrate the skin effectively while feeling light and refreshing.

Start the day with antioxidants:

A vitamin C serum is a summer essential. It brightens skin tone, helps combat oxidative stress from sun exposure, and works synergistically with SPF to enhance protection.

Read on for daily skincare tips for different skin types that can help keep them healthy and glowing. (Pexels)
Read on for daily skincare tips for different skin types that can help keep them healthy and glowing. (Pexels)

Reapply sunscreen consistently:

Applying SPF once in the morning isn’t enough, sunscreen should be reapplied every 2–3 hours, especially on exposed areas like the neck, ears, and hands. Consistent protection is the foundation of healthy summer skin. Also read | Say goodbye to dull, tanned summer skin: Expert shares 7 skincare hacks for good hydration

Soothe skin after sun exposure:

Post-sun care often goes ignored, but it’s crucial. If skin feels dry, red, or tight by the end of the day, reach for calming serums or masks enriched with niacinamide to support skin recovery and reduce inflammation.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Health / Just sunscreen is not enough. Protect your skin in summer with these skincare tips
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 25, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On