Too lazy for skincare? Expert's 2-minute beauty routine may be a game-changer and help transform your skin in 2 months

Have you not been regular with your skincare for some time? Are you erratically applying whatever you could reach for whenever you could? And since you have not been as dedicated to taking care of your skin, you are quick to believe all is lost in terms of skin health, making peace with your skin issues. Well, all is not lost; you can still turn things around, and it will take only two minutes of your time. Protecting your skin barrier with the right products help lock in the supple glow.(Shutterstock)

Board-certified holistic plastic surgeon Dr Anthony Youn revealed on the podcast of Wellnessteps and shared a simple, no-fuss 2-minute skincare routine. He even tested it on some people for 2 months, after which they reported seeing visible changes.

He said, “I have put together a very simple skincare routine that anybody can do. It takes literally 2 minutes a day. People who weren't necessarily taking good care of their skin before, but they also werent horribly aged or anything, and we put them on it for 2 months and we actually took before and after photos and we asked people online how much younger do they look, and it turns out they look an average of about 5 years younger.”

Simple yet effective 2-minute skincare routine

Follow a simple skincare routine religiously to see results. (Pexels)

Dr Anthony Youn shared this skincare routine, explaining every sequence in detail:

Every morning, cleanse your skin appropriate for your skin type. This means foaming cleanser for oily skin and milky or hydrating cleanser for dry, sensitive skin.

Apply an antioxidant or vitamin C serum.

Wear a minimum SPF30 sunscreen if going outdoors.

Every evening, cleanse your skin to remove makeup, dirt, and pollution. Even if you wash your face only once a day, make sure it's in the evening.

Every evening, apply an anti-ageing cream.

And finally, once a week, use a gentle exfoliating scrub if you have sensitive skin or 2-3 times a week if you have normal skin.

Never too late to start skincare

It may feel very intimidating and confusing with the wide variety of skincare products available in the market, each promising to treat different skin problems. Generally, caught up in all the noise, you might end up choosing nothing at all, a classic case of decision paralysis. Or, based on your mood, you might only reach for something if you feel like it, making skincare more occasional rather than a daily routine. But it turns out, you don’t need a cabinet full of creams or serums or following complex sequences to get started. Taking baby steps not only makes it easier to stick to the routine and stay consistent, but also helps you see results over time.

Just like how Dr Anthony Youn helped simplify skincare based on your needs, you too can look into skincare, making it personal, clutter free and simple.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.