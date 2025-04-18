Say goodbye to dull, tanned summer skin: Expert shares 7 skincare hacks for good hydration

Summer is here, and with it comes the dreaded dull, dehydrated, and tanned skin. Your skin becomes vulnerable to the extreme environmental conditions of the season, soaring temperatures, scorching sun, relentless humidity, and the blazing hot loo winds. Amid all this, it's hardly your skin’s fault if it ends up dry, irritated, or breaks out. So, how do you protect it and keep your skin healthy? Simple, you stay ahead of the curve by following some non-negotiable hacks. Don’t let summer intimidate you or keep you indoors; step outside while keeping your skin healthy.(Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Shifa Yadav, Consultant, Dermatology and Cosmetology, Artemis Hospitals, shared some skincare hacks that help yoy keep your skin hydrated and protected this summer.

Here's the comprehensive guide to summer skincare hacks Dr Shifa Yadav shared with us:

1. Moisturise with lightweight, hydrating serums

Thick creams will leave you sticky in the heat, especially when you have oily or combination skin. Try a light hydrating serum that's full of ingredients like hyaluronic acid or aloe vera. The serums suck in water to your skin and lock in moisture without causing pores to clog. You lock in the hydration by putting a serum on as soon as you wash your face, keeping it fresh, flexible, and light all day.

2. Never skip sunscreen

Never leave the house without sunscreen, even on cloudy days. UV rays damage your skin, speed up aging, and dry out your skin. Choose a naturally derived sunscreen that offers broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays. Mineral-based sunscreens with zinc oxide or titanium dioxide are best for sensitive or acne-prone skin. Reapply every 2–3 hours, especially if you're sweaty or outdoors all day.

3. Eat well, sleep even better

Your skin health starts from within. Eating a balanced diet rich in water-dense fruits, leafy greens, nuts, and omega-3 fatty acids provides sufficient hydration and cell rejuvenation. Moreover, getting 7–9 hours of a good night's sleep is equally important. During sleep, your skin repairs and heals itself, so that when you wake up, you look best with a healthy and natural glow.

4. Hydrate inside and out

Your skin is a reflection of what is happening in your body. Drinking plenty of water, a minimum of 8–10 glasses a day, keeps your skin cells plump and detoxes your body. Pair this with a water-rich fruit diet like watermelon, cucumber, and oranges to nourish your skin internally. Don't forget outside hydration too, spritz your face with rose water or use a hydrating spray to cool your skin on hot days.

5. Stick to a gentle skincare routine

Summer means your skin produces more oil and absorbs more dirt and sweat. To remove extra oil, grime, and sunblock particles from your face, use a mild face wash twice a day, in the morning and at night. Avoid harsh scrubs or over-washing, which dehydrate your skin and make it irritable. Then, moisturise, and finally, apply sunscreen in the morning.

6. Exfoliate, but don’t overdo it

Exfoliating 1–2 times a week gets rid of dead skin cells, enhances product absorption, and supports skin health. Exfoliating too much can dry out your skin, so limiting it achieves the balance of effectiveness with gentle care for healthier and smoother skin.

7. Sleep with a light humidifier

Sleeping with a light humidifier is useful in keeping the air moist so the skin does not get too dry, particularly in air-conditioned spaces. It keeps your skin hydrated, minimising irritation and supporting a healthy, radiant complexion by preventing the dehydrating effect normally caused by dry indoor air.

