Heat rash to dermatitis: Dermat shares 4 common skin damages caused by heatwaves; know prevention tips

Heatwaves during the summer can wreak havoc on the skin, triggering dermatological conditions that may necessitate prompt medical attention. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Gunjan Verma, consultant, dermatology, Manipal Hospital Dwarka, New Delhi said, "Heat waves are not just an inconvenience; they can be extremely harmful to your skin. From mild rashes to blistering reactions, the sun can trigger a variety of conditions if precautions are not taken." Heatwaves can be extremely harmful to your skin.(Freepik )

The dermat further noted down the common skin conditions that heatwaves can cause.

1. Polymorphic Light Eruption (PMLE):

One of the most common skin reactions caused by direct sunlight is PMLE. It appears as red, itchy rashes that commonly occur in body areas that are not usually exposed to the sun. Although not dangerous, it can become extremely painful and may reappear again and again with every exposure to the sun if not taken care of in a preventive manner.

2. Photoallergic and phototoxic dermatitis:

These are more serious skin reactions to sunlight. Phototoxic dermatitis may cause sunburn-like reactions and blistering, especially when the skin has previously been exposed to some chemicals or medications that interact with sunlight. Photoallergic dermatitis, however, is an immune response that can cause rashes, inflammation, and pain following sun exposure, even where the exposure is minimal.

3. Photosensitivity:

Photosensitivity mainly affects the face and is frequently associated with medical conditions or drugs that increase the skin's sensitivity to UV rays. People facing this condition need to follow strict sun protection measures, such as using broad-spectrum sunscreen and avoiding sunlight as much as possible.

Heatwaves can cause heat rashes.(Freepik )

4. Heat rash:

In hot weather, especially in hot and humid weather, sweat can be trapped under the skin, which can result in prickly heat. Prickly heat results in red bumps, itching, and a prickly feeling. Using cold water, keeping cool, and wearing loose clothes can provide relief.

Prevention tips to stay safe:

Stay indoors during peak sun hours : Try to remain indoors from 11 AM to 4 PM, when the sun is at its hottest.

: Try to remain indoors from 11 AM to 4 PM, when the sun is at its hottest. Use sunscreen carefully : Select a sunscreen that provides both PA factor and SPF protection, protecting against both UVA and UVB rays.

: Physical sunscreens with zinc oxide or titanium dioxide give better protection for longer exposure to the sun, with a physical barrier against dangerous rays.

: Physical sunscreens with zinc oxide or titanium dioxide give better protection for longer exposure to the sun, with a physical barrier against dangerous rays. Stay hydrated: Dehydration is a dangerous issue during heat waves. Regular intake of water not only maintains body temperature but also keeps your skin hydrated and protected against sun damage.

