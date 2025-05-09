Is heat wave making your skin age faster? Dermat shares 5 skincare tips to follow

As temperatures soar and the heat intensifies, our skin often takes the biggest hit. The summer season can make it especially challenging to maintain healthy, clear skin, with increased breakouts, acne, and irritation becoming common concerns. In an interview with HT lifestyle, Dr. Purva Kundu, consultant dermatologist at Kaya Limited said, “Prolonged exposure to extreme heat, high temperature and excessive sun can cause premature aging and trigger issues like breakouts, dullness and itchy skin.” Also read | Say goodbye to dull, tanned summer skin: Expert shares 7 skincare hacks for good hydration Follow these tips to keep your skin fresh and healthy in summer.(Freepik)

Here are a few dermat-recommended tips to follow to maintain healthy skin in the summer season:

1. Face cleanser and sunscreen:

The simplest way to stay in sync with the season is to feel refreshed every day. To do so, protect your skin from UV radiation by cleaning it twice a day with a hypoallergenic cleanser that is devoid of odor, chemicals, or alcohol and has a non-foaming recipe. This will shield your skin from the harmful UV radiation. Do not forget to use sunscreen before you head outdoors in the strong summer sun.

2. Exfoliate the skin:

Exfoliation done on a regular basis result in a glowing and healthy skin. Choose a scrub that minimises irritation, increases suppleness, and gently removes dead skin. Exfoliating on a regular basis improves skin texture, slows the formation of wrinkles, and keeps skin appearing young and bright while minimizing the chance of acne or breakouts. Also read | Oily skin to dry skin: Ultimate summer skincare guide for all skin types, know which one suits you the best

3. Hydration is the key:

Extreme heat causes profuse sweating, causing the body to lose numerous essential nutrients and minerals. This loss is mitigated by keeping your skin hydrated. Drink plenty of water and use hydrating skin products.

Face cleansing is essential in skincare.(Shutterstock)

4. Night repair formula:

The best time for your skin to recover and repair is at night. It is during this time, when cell regeneration happens at a higher rate, therefore, it is important to use a proper night cream. Night creams nourish, increase the skin's natural suppleness, and stimulate the nightly healing cycle, rejuvenating and energizing the skin while sleeping. It can also brighten your skin tone and leave you feeling refreshed and luminous.

5. The power of vitamin C:

Finally, who doesn't want dazzling skin in the summer? Nothing can be better than including vitamin C into your skincare regimen. Antioxidants such as vitamin C can help combat the effects of tobacco, smog, and sun exposure. Also read | Worried about dry, oily or acne-prone skin in summer? Don't miss this skincare guide tailored to different skin types

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.