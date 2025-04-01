Worried about dry, oily or acne-prone skin in summer? Don't miss this skincare guide tailored to different skin types

Summer skincare requires some adjustments to tackle the heat, humidity, and sun exposure. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sagar Gujjar, MD dermatologist (IFAAD), founder and head, Skinwood – A Luxury Aesthetics Centre, shares skincare tips tailored to different skin types. Also read | LED light therapy: The hottest skincare trend loved by Deepika Padukone, Kim Kardashian and other celebs As temperatures rise, your skincare routine should adapt to the summer climate. (Freepik)

According to him, the products and treatments that worked for winter may not be suitable for the hotter months. Here is Dr Sagar Gujjar's guide to summer skincare tailored to different skin types:

Use a lightweight moisturiser to prevent excess oil buildup. (Freepik)

Summer skincare routine for normal skin

If you have normal skin, your focus in summer should be on hydration and maintaining a simple yet effective skincare routine.

Daily skincare essentials:

⦿ Use a lightweight moisturiser to prevent excess oil buildup.

⦿ Opt for a broad-spectrum, lightweight sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher.

⦿ Incorporate a serum based on your skin’s needs, such as vitamin C for brightening or hyaluronic acid for hydration.

Recommended treatments:

⦿ Hydrafacial Syndeo: A versatile medi-facial suitable for all seasons. This treatment includes exfoliation, extraction, hydration, fusion protection, lymphatic drainage, and LED light therapy. For normal skin, a session every 3–4 weeks helps maintain balance.

⦿ Advatx Laser: Utilising dual wavelengths (589 nm yellow laser and 1319 nm red laser), this treatment targets pigmentation, redness, and also boosts natural collagen production.

⦿ Esthemax Treatment with LED Light Therapy: Ideal for calming skin exposed to summer heat and high UV levels, speeding up recovery.

⦿ Hydrating Boosters: Injectable boosters containing hyaluronic acid to provide deep hydration and stimulate natural collagen production.

⦿ Post-Procedure Exosomes: These help to repair, protect, and hydrate the skin after exposure to UV radiation and environmental pollution.

Choose long-lasting moisturisers and hydrating face washes, paired with a sunscreen of SPF 30 or higher. (Freepik)

Summer skincare routine for dry skin

Individuals with dry skin, often noticeable after age 25 when collagen levels start to decline, require intense hydration and moisture retention.

Daily skincare essentials:

⦿ Choose long-lasting moisturisers and hydrating face washes, paired with a sunscreen of SPF 30 or higher. Incorporate a hyaluronic acid serum for added moisture.

⦿ Avoid harsh products that might exacerbate dryness. Use retinol, AHA, or BHA sparingly to prevent further irritation.

Recommended treatments:

⦿ ZO Skin Hydration Treatment: A medi-facial that emphasizes hydration and addresses pigmentation. This treatment includes a ZO HA-infused sheet mask to replenish moisture.

⦿ Glo2Facial Hydrate: A vegan-friendly treatment that combines tripolar radio frequency for skin tightening, exfoliation using a vegan hydrating pod, and lymphatic detox to promote overall hydration.

⦿ Additionally, hydrating boosters, Hydrafacial Syndeo, post-procedure exosomes, and Esthemax with LED light therapy can significantly improve moisture levels and skin repair.

Use a cleanser containing salicylic acid to help control oil production. (Freepik)

Summer skincare routine for oily/acne-prone skin

Oily and acne-prone skin is typically a sign of overactive sebaceous glands. During summer, the focus should be on controlling oil production while preventing breakouts.

Daily skincare essentials:

⦿ Face wash: Use a cleanser containing salicylic acid to help control oil production.

⦿ Serum: Consider a salicylic acid-based serum (in a lower concentration and under the guidance of your dermatologist).

⦿ Sunscreen: Opt for a gel-based, water-based, or non-comedogenic sunscreen that won’t clog pores.

⦿ Moisturiser: Choose a light, non-comedogenic gel moisturizer to prevent congestion and breakouts.

Recommended treatments:

⦿ GLS Medi Facial: This treatment combines chemical peels that help control both acne and oil production, while also addressing hydration and pigmentation.

⦿ Advatx Laser: The 589 nm yellow laser is FDA-approved and effective for conditions including active acne, oily skin, redness, and pigmentation.

⦿ Hydrafacial Syndeo: Although suitable for all skin types, this treatment may be scheduled every 2–4 weeks; however, consult with your dermatologist if acne is a primary concern.

⦿ Starwalker Laser: Operating at a 1064 nm Q-switched wavelength, it targets oily skin, acne, redness, and pigmentation. Sessions every 2–4 weeks can be beneficial based on individual skin needs.

⦿ ZO Skin Acne and Oil Control: This medi-facial combines a cocktail chemical peel with an oil-controlling mask, offering a dual approach to managing acne, oil, pigmentation, and hydration.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.