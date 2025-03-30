Red Light Therapy for hair and skin: Complete guide to benefits, side effects and who should be cautious

Red light therapy is one of the professional treatments that you go for to treat common skin and hair problems after a personal dermat consultation. This is one of the non-invasive treatments. While typically it's safe, if you are considering this, it's still important to understand how it works, the benefits, side effects and who should be cautious before trying it. Red light therapy is a non-invasive treatment.(Representative picture: Pexels)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Gagan Raina, Aesthetic Physician, Laser Expert, and Clinical Director at ARISIA Aesthetic Clinic in Mumbai, shared a comprehensive guide on what Red Light Therapy does, its benefits, and, most importantly, any potential risks involved.

Introducing Red Light Therapy, Dr Raina explained, “Red light therapy, also known as low-level laser therapy, is a non-invasive treatment that utilizes wavelengths ranging from 630nm to 700nm. These wavelengths penetrate deep into the skin, stimulating cellular activity, enhancing tissue repair, and promoting overall skin and hair health. It has become a widely sought-after therapy for addressing various concerns, from signs of aging to inflammation and hair thinning. This therapy is often integrated into advanced skincare and hair treatments, including hydrafacials, microneedling, and procedures targeting acne, pigmentation, and collagen stimulation.”

Benefits of Red Light Therapy

Red light therapy helps to calm down inflammation, treating sensitive, acne-prone skin.(Shutterstock)

Dr Raina listed out the benefits of Red Light Therapy:

Improves skin elasticity.

Reduce fine lines, wrinkles and age spots.

Promote collagen production for a youthful appearance.

Calms inflammation, making it beneficial for conditions like acne, rosacea, and sensitive skin.

Aids in scar healing and pigmentation correction by accelerating skin regeneration.

For hair health, it stimulates follicles, boosts circulation to the scalp, and helps in cases of hair thinning.

Is Red Light Therapy safe?

Dr Raina assured that it's generally safe, but it's important to keep some mild after effects and precautionary methods in mind. He shared these:

Mild redness or irritation can occasionally occur, particularly in individuals with sensitive skin.

Direct exposure to the eyes can be uncomfortable, so protective measures are advised.

Excessive use does not necessarily yield better results and should be approached with guidance from a professional.

Who should be careful?

Some groups of people are more vulnerable, making it necessary for them to exercise caution.

Dr Raina explained, “Certain individuals should exercise caution before undergoing red light therapy. Pregnant individuals are advised to consult a medical professional due to limited research on its effects during pregnancy. Those with photosensitivity, whether due to an underlying condition or medications that increase light sensitivity, should also seek expert advice. Additionally, individuals with a history of skin cancer should consult a dermatologist before incorporating light-based treatments into their routine.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.