Only taking collagen supplements? Dermat shares 5 foods that boost collagen more effectively

ByAdrija Dey
Mar 29, 2025 11:53 AM IST

Collagen is responsible for skin elasticity and maintaining facial firmness. With age, it declines, leading people to take supplements.

Collagen is the new buzzword everyone's been obsessed with. Collagen improves skin elasticity, keeping your skin supple and plump. Many are in the habit of popping in supplement pills to boost collagen levels for radiant skin. But are supplements the only way?

Supplements alone aren't enough for collagen production.(Pexels)
Supplements alone aren't enough for collagen production.(Pexels)

Dermatologist Dr Garekar, who frequently shares skincare tips on her page, took to Instagram on March 28 to share 5 collagen-boosting foods.

ALSO READ: Eat your retinol! Dermat shares recipe of ‘retinol salad’

5 collagen-boosting foods

Dr Garekar listed five foods that, according to her, boost collagen production far more effectively than supplements. Along with her recommendations, she also shared insights on each food, highlighting which parts contain the most collagen and the key nutrients that play a role in collagen production.

Here are the 5 foods that Dr Garekar shared:

  1. Bone broth: Best collagen food
  2. Chicken and fish: Collagen is in scale and skin, so full fish with skin and same for chicken.
  3. Citrus fruits and berries: Rich in Vitamin C.
  4. Egg whites: Rich in proline, an amino acid required for collagen synthesis.
  5. Leafy green vegetables: Have high chlorophyll content.

What is collagen?

But what is this collagen that skincare enthusiasts are so enamoured with? Skincare products are marketed for their ability to boost collagen production, and many people actively take supplements to maintain their levels.

According to Cleveland Clinic, collagen is an essential protein that makes up 30 percent of the body's total protein. In fact, it serves as a key foundation for the skin, muscles, bones, ligaments, and other tissues. When it comes to skin, collagen plays a crucial role in maintaining strength and elasticity. But, as one ages, collagen production naturally declines, leading to fine lines, wrinkles, face sagging, and a loss of skin firmness.

ALSO READ: Health coach calls collagen supplements 'one of the biggest scams': Do they actually work? Here's what doctor says

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Health / Only taking collagen supplements? Dermat shares 5 foods that boost collagen more effectively
Saturday, March 29, 2025
