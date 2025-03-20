Physiotherapist shares 8 supplements that 'changed her health game': Higher energy levels to lesser mood swings

Dr Anupriya Chaturvedi is a physiotherapist and a health coach who keeps sharing health-related insights on her Instagram profile. On March 10, Dr Anupriya Chaturvedi said that at the age of 35, she started taking certain supplements that helped her energy levels and mood swings recover. The supplements also helped in managing her hormonal imbalance and made her feel like a 25-year-old. Also read | Health coach calls collagen supplements 'one of the biggest scams': Do they actually work? Here's what doctor says Know the supplements that can help energy levels and mood swings recover.(Shutterstock)

“At 35 years of age, I started few supplements and which really changed my health game. My overall energy levels, mood swings and hormonal imbalance got recovered and I realised that you could have started it at 30 years of age,” she wrote. Here are the supplements she recommended.

Vitamin D3:

It is an essential supplement for bone health, joints and mood regulation. Get your Vitamin D levels checked to understand proper dosage for consumption.

Omega 3-fatty acids:

This helps in improving brain health, mind alertness, energy levels and focus. It also helps in boosting heart health. Flax seeds are loaded with omega-3 fatty acids. Also read | Nutritional supplements: Here's when your body necessarily needs diet supplements

Probiotics:

An unhealthy gut can contribute to anxiety and low energy levels. Probiotics helps in improving gut health, immunity and brain health.

Magnesium:

Magnesium supplements help in inducing better sleep and regularising the sleep cycle, thereby fixing the circadian rhythm of the body.

Iron:

Iron supplements help in managing hormonal imbalances. Dr Anupriya Chaturvedi recommended it for PCOS, PCOD, menstrual cramps and menopause phase.

Vitamin C:

Vitamin C supplements should be consumed with iron supplements for better absorption and digestion.

Collagen:

Collagen is the most abundant protein found in the body and forms the primary building block of skin, muscles, bones, tendons and ligaments. Collagen supplements help in boosting better skin and hair health. Also read | Forget expensive supplements, these Ayurvedic herbs are boosting men’s health, fertility in 2025

Vitamin B:

Vitamin B supplements help in boosting overall metabolism of the body. It also helps in reducing fatigue and bringing the energy levels up.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.