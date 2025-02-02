Forget expensive supplements, these Ayurvedic herbs are boosting men’s health, fertility in 2025

In 2025, the modern man’s health goals have evolved beyond aesthetics—they are about optimising strength, stamina and overall vitality to meet the challenges of an increasingly fast-paced world. With more men prioritising holistic wellness, the spotlight has turned to age-old Ayurvedic remedies like Shilajit and Ashwagandha but how do these traditional powerhouses address today’s health concerns? Want more energy, strength, and stamina? These ancient remedies could be the key.(Image by Pixabay)

Can they genuinely fuel energy, enhance endurance, and aid recovery? In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Govind, Chief Innovation Officer at Kapiva, shared, “Backed by centuries of use and a growing body of scientific research, Shilajit and Ashwagandha have emerged as essential tools for men striving to perform at their peak.”

Shilajit: The ancient energy booster packed with modern benefits

Derived from rocks in the Himalayan mountains, Shilajit is a tar-like substance containing over 85 trace minerals, fulvic acid, and antioxidants. According to Dr Govind, here’s why it is a game-changer -

Boosts testosterone : Clinical studies show Shilajit can increase testosterone levels by up to 20% in 90 days, improving muscle mass, stamina, and libido.

: Clinical studies show Shilajit can increase testosterone levels by up to 20% in 90 days, improving muscle mass, stamina, and libido. Enhances performance: It supports mitochondrial energy production, reducing fatigue and improving endurance. Athletes have seen increased VO2 max and aerobic capacity.

Want to boost your immunity, strength and stamina? Try Shilajit, Ayurvedic elixir and ancient Himalayan treasure (Photo by Vita.Diet)

Protects against ageing : Rich in antioxidants, Shilajit fights oxidative stress and inflammation, aiding muscle and joint recovery.

: Rich in antioxidants, Shilajit fights oxidative stress and inflammation, aiding muscle and joint recovery. Supports mental clarity: Its brain-boosting properties enhance memory, focus, and mood, benefiting overall well-being.

Ashwagandha: The stress-relief and hormonal balancer

Ashwagandha, often called the “King of Herbs,” is known for helping the body manage stress and fatigue. Its benefits include:

Reduces cortisol levels : Ashwagandha lowers cortisol by up to 30%, reducing stress and improving mood and energy.

: Ashwagandha lowers cortisol by up to 30%, reducing stress and improving mood and energy. Boosts muscle strength: Studies show that Ashwagandha enhances muscle strength by up to 74% and helps reduce exercise-induced muscle damage by stabilising creatine kinase levels.

Ashwagandha helps in reducing stress and anxiety(Shutterstock)

Enhances sleep quality: It regulates neurotransmitters like GABA, promoting restful sleep without sedation.

Why combining Shilajit and Ashwagandha is effective

Together, Shilajit and Ashwagandha provide a powerful synergy for men’s health. Dr Govind revealed how they work in harmony -

Enhanced endurance and performance : Shilajit boosts energy and stamina, while Ashwagandha aids recovery and reduces stress, optimizing both performance and recovery.

: Shilajit boosts energy and stamina, while Ashwagandha aids recovery and reduces stress, optimizing both performance and recovery. Hormonal balance and immunity : Shilajit enhances testosterone, crucial for strength, while Ashwagandha reduces cortisol, supporting immune health.

: Shilajit enhances testosterone, crucial for strength, while Ashwagandha reduces cortisol, supporting immune health. Cognitive and emotional wellness: Shilajit protects the brain from oxidative stress, while Ashwagandha enhances cognitive function and reduces anxiety.

A balanced approach to wellness: Empowering men's health in 2025

Dr Govind suggested, “As you work toward your health goals in 2025, integrating Shilajit and Ashwagandha into your daily routine can offer powerful support for both body and mind. Begin your day by incorporating Shilajit to fuel your energy levels and enhance your physical performance, setting you up for a productive day ahead. In the evening, unwind with Ashwagandha to help manage stress, improve your mental clarity and promote restful sleep, ensuring you recover well.”

He concluded, “Alongside these, consider adding other Ayurvedic herbs like Safed Musli for natural strength and Gokshura for vitality. By combining these herbs with proper nutrition and regular exercise, you’re building a foundation for long-term health and well-being. With Ayurveda guiding your wellness journey, 2025 is the year to unlock your fullest potential and step into a stronger, more resilient version of yourself.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.