Health coach calls collagen supplements 'one of the biggest scams': Do they actually work? Here's what doctor says

In the past couple of years, you would have likely seen a variety of brands of collagen supplements popping up all over your Instagram feed. If coworkers, friends, social media influencers, and everyone around you seems to be jumping on the collagen bandwagon, raving about its benefits (everything from skin health to digestion), and you are this close to spending hundreds and thousands of rupees on a collagen product, health coach Theo Bergmann advises you against it. Also read | Nutritionist shares 5 ways to naturally boost collagen in less than a month Collagen supplements claim to help maintain skin elasticity. (Representative picture: Freepik)

Whether or not collagen supplements are worth it?

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rakesh Gupta, senior consultant in internal medicine at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, answered questions about whether there's truth to some of Theo Bergmann's claims and suggested that rather than investing in collagen supplements, focusing on a healthy diet rich in essential nutrients may be a more effective way to support skin health.

'One of the biggest scams'

But before that, here's what Theo said in a March 11 Instagram video he posted, in which he shared how collagen isn't a miracle supplement. When asked 'what is the most overrated supplement in the world', he said, “Collagen by far, 100 percent! It is one of the biggest scams out there because you can't build collagen by eating collagen. You need the building blocks with which your body can create collagen, like vitamin C and silica. That is what builds collagen in your body. You can't build collagen by eating collagen, just the same way you can't fix your eye by eating eye, or fix your liver by eating liver. That is one of the most ridiculous stuff out there.”

Theo added, “Think about what they use for the collagen, like where it gets produced – it is the biggest waste products from animals, like pork skin and pork bone; that kind of stuff is what they are using for collagen scam powders. You can take as much as you want and it even clogs up your liver, it is even harmful for you. And it is not doing anything for your skin, and your collagen production. It is one of the biggest scams out there, it is ridiculous.”

What is collagen?

Dr Rakesh Gupta told HT Lifestyle that collagen is the most abundant protein in the human body. It plays a critical role in maintaining the structure and function of skin, bones, cartilage, tendons, and connective tissues. He said, “Collagen provides strength and elasticity to tissues and supports processes like wound healing, cell signalling, and tissue repair. Collagen is naturally synthesized by fibroblasts in the body using amino acids like glycine and proline, along with nutrients such as vitamin C.”

However, according to Dr Gupta, collagen production declines with age due to factors like fibroblast ageing, UV exposure, smoking, stress, and environmental damage. This leads to fragmented collagen fibres, reduced skin elasticity, joint stiffness, and other signs of ageing. He added that women experience a significant drop in collagen production after menopause.

Dr Gupta said, “While the body can regenerate collagen naturally through a nutrient-rich diet — foods like citrus fruits (which provide vitamin C), leafy greens, fish, and meat containing connective tissue — this process slows significantly over time. Although collagen supplements are marketed as beneficial for skin hydration and joint health, scientific evidence remains mixed. Some studies suggest mild benefits for osteoarthritis pain and bone density but emphasize the need for more research.”

Does a collagen supplement really work?

Clinically, collagen cannot be measured directly, but signs of its decline are visible through ageing-related changes in skin and joints, Dr Gupta explained, and added, “Preventing collagen damage involves avoiding UV exposure, smoking, and pollution and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. In essence: Collagen is fundamental to human health but diminishes naturally with age. While dietary support can aid its synthesis, supplementation remains an area requiring further scientific validation.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.