Nutritionist shares 5 ways to naturally boost collagen in less than a month

Collagen is the main building block of skin, muscles, bones, tendons and ligaments, and other connective tissues. It is extremely important that we incorporate collagen-rich foods in the diet to maintain good health. However, as we age, the body stops producing enough collagen. This can lead to wrinkles and fine lines to show up more prominently. As we age, the body stops producing enough collagen.(Pexels)

Nutritionist Simrun Chopra keeps sharing insights related to health on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. Recently, Simrun shared a video on the ways by which we can naturally boost collagen production in the body.

“Collagen is the most abundant protein in the body because it is also used in including muscles, bones, tendons, blood vessels, and the digestive system. If you eat enough protein, you should be making enough,” she wrote.

"As we grow older, we make less and lower quality collagen. Which adds to our lines and wrinkles, looseness of skin because of lost elasticity. So, before you run to buy supplements, try this," Simrun added as she shared five tips.

Vitamin C for collagen production

Vitamin C cannot be naturally produced by the body. Consuming cirus fruits, cilantro, red and green bell peppers and capsicum can help in incorporating Vitamin C in the diet. Adding Vitamin C serums to the skin can also help.

Ginseng tea

Ginseng tea contains antioxidants which helps the help from oxidative stress. It also helps in preventing inflammation and unclogging pores, keeping the skin younger.

Antioxidant rich foods

Green tea, blueberries, cinnamon are antioxidant-rich food items that can help in naturally boosting collagen production in the body and help us look younger.

Retinols and other carotenoids

These are derivatives of Vitamin A and helps in improving skin health and collagen production.

Foods high in Vitamin A

The nutritionist noted down the foods rich in Vitamin A that should be consumed daily. They are sweet potato, spinach, pumpkin, carrots, fish oil and animal liver.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.