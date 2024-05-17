Collagen supplements have gained popularity in recent years, especially in the realm of skincare and wellness but despite this, there are still a significant number of people who do not have much awareness about collagen and how it benefits a person's overall health. For the unversed, collagen is the most abundant protein found in mammals where 30% of the overall protein in our body and 70-80% of our skin’s protein is collagen. Adding daily scoop of collagen to your routine for that radiant beauty and fitness? Here's what to look for (Photo by Nutritional Weight & Wellness)

Collagen is a rigid and fibrous protein that adds up to one-third of the proteins found in the human body and it is mostly made up of molecules that are packed together to form long and thin fibrils that support each other, ensuring our skin, joints and connective tissues are strong, elastic and healthy. However, production of collagen starts to dwindle in the mid-to-late 20s and early 30s where our body starts losing 1% of its collagen per year.

Insufficient collagen levels in the body can lead to various issues like joint pain and stiffness, bone and muscle weakness, digestive issues and weakened blood vessels. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Shareefa Chause, Dermatologist and Cosmetologist at Shareefa's Skin Care Clinic, shared, “Insufficient collagen levels, most importantly, can also result in skin issues like wrinkles, sagging, dryness, and poor wound healing.”

Collagen is an essential factor for overall wellness but how to identify the right collagen supplement is the question. Experts agree that choosing the right collagen supplement can be overwhelming given the variety of options available and most collagen supplements have type 1, 2 or 3 mentioned however, in supplementation, there is no evidence that different types benefit different parts of the body and is more of a marketing tactic.

It is imperative to see the source of collagen where marine collagen is the most bioavailable and this ensures 1.5 times higher absorption than other sources. Even as experts agree that bovine collagen may be more affordable, they also caution you to consider your dietary preferences and any potential allergies when selecting the source of collagen.

Meanwhile, vegetarians have always found themselves at a disadvantage when it comes to collagen intake since collagen supplements are always derived from animal sources. According to INJA Wellness Founder, Bhavesh Sheth, “That is not true anymore” since pure-veg collagen are also available in the Indian market in varieties including the powder form of: Green Apple, Blackcurrant and Natural flavours that are additionally gluten-free, keto-friendly collagen tailored for beauty, wellness and fitness.

Some collagen take care of skin, hair and nail health while some ensure prolonged youth and inner well-being while other collagens are meant for joint health and muscle recovery. Experts say that collagen supplements in powder form are the best bet because they are easy to use, get easily absorbed by the body and work faster than other forms.

They also recommend that when selecting any collagen supplement, it is crucial to choose expert-approved supplements that guarantee the highest quality standards and the best results. So, are you adding a daily scoop of collagen to your routine for that radiant beauty and fitness?