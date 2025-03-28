Are you a woman who wants to shave her face for clear and smooth skin? Dermatologist shares 6 shaving tips to follow
A dermatologist shared the 6 key things you need to remember when shaving your face. These are the only tips you will need. Learn more.
For women, facial shaving has become a rage in recent years. If you spend time online, you must have seen multiple influencers sharing tips and products you need while shaving your face. While some of them may work, others can harm your skin barrier.
Also Read | Rakul Preet Singh reveals 'simple skincare routine'; shares her natural beauty secrets: Avocado on hair, tomato on face
In a post shared on Instagram on March 27, Dr Saru Singh, MBBS, DALM (diploma in aesthetic laser medicine) aesthetic consultant and physician, shared six facial hair shaving tips you need to remember when shaving your face.
6 facial shaving tips for women
The video begins with Dr Saru highlighting that using a razor will not make one grow a beard. Then, she shared the tips people need to remember. Here's what she suggested:
1. Just facewash is enough
Dr Saru stressed that ‘just your facewash’ is enough to shave your face and to avoid using oils and creams. “Lather it (facewash) up and then shave,” she added.
2. No more than 2 times
While using a good quality razor should be your top most priority, one should also remember to not use it more than two times.
3. Sanitise
“Always, always sanitise your razors before using,” Dr Saru warned in the video. By regularly sanitising your razor, you can minimise the risk of skin infections, razor burns, and ingrown hairs.
4. One swipe is enough
Dr Saru said, “Keep the blade at an angle and take one clean swipe. Please don't do these multiple swipes because this will give you bumps.”
5. Exfoliation
Dr Saru highlighted that the most important thing to remember while shaving is that it is a form of chemical exfoliation, which means it will get rid of your dead skin cells. “So, you do not need anything else. No exfoliating serums, no AHA, BHA serums and no creams,” she added.
6. Aftercare
after you are done shaving, Dr Saru advised, “Use hyaluronic acid, moisturise, and then simply go to bed.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.