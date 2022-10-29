Face shaving: Dos and don'ts to keep in mind while shaving your face

Face shaving is a simple, quick, and affordable approach to get rid of unwanted facial hair. Shaving the face is a mechanical (physical) exfoliant that can be used to get rid of dead skin cells in addition to hair removal. Shaving facial hair is a matter of choice. Despite the fact that many women feel at ease shaving their facial hair, others worry about the negative implications. Certain of them believe that shaving will cause their facial hair to become thicker and darker, and in some situations, it may even irritate and create redness. But in actuality, shaving can exfoliate dry, dead skin cells and leave skin smooth and healthy looking. (Also read: Reasons why women should shave their face )

Talking to HT Lifestyle, Dr. Sheetal Goyal, Dermatologist and Skin Specialist, said, "There are many myths about shaving and most women avoid it due to the fear of thicker hair growth post-shaving but in reality, shaving doesn't change the thickness or the growth rate of hair. It's biologically impossible for your hair to grow back thicker because of shaving. Shaving simply creates a blunt tip on the hair, which most people interpret as thick". She further suggested some dos and don'ts that one should keep in mind while shaving their face.

Dos of face shaving

Make sure to wash your wash thoroughly before shaving.

Apply a thick layer of moisturiser/ aloe vera gel/any facial oil in order to make the razor glide smoothly.

Stretch your skin tightly upwards in one hand, and in the other hand start shaving with a small stroke.

While shaving, hold your razor at 45 degrees and gently shave in the direction of hair growth.

While shaving, keep cleaning your razor in between.

After shaving, wash your face with cold water and apply a hydrating moisturiser.

After shaving, clean your razor properly and store it. Make sure you frequently change the razor.

Don'ts of face shaving

If you have active acne, sensitive or damaged skin then only shave after consulting your dermatologist.

Do not shave a single area more than 2 times.

Avoid any kind of exfoliation a day after shaving.

Avoid using actives after shaving for 2-3 days. Your post-shaving skincare should be minimal.

Clean the razor and pat it dry before putting the cap on else it might get rusted.

Only use a good quality straight-edge razor specially designed for women.

Avoid pressing the razor too hard against your skin and always keep your razor blades clean and away from moisture.

