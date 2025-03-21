Who is Sion Roy? Indian American physician running for California state Senate

Indian American physician Sion Roy has officially announced his candidacy for California’s state Senate in District 24, which encompasses West Los Angeles and Santa Monica, with the promise to “cut the red tape” in Sacramento and serve as “a champion who will bring real solutions to challenges.” Sion Roy's campaign focuses on healthcare access, education, and disaster recovery, influenced by his own experience with the devastating Palisades fire.(Sion Roy/X)

The 44-year-old cardiologist took to X to make his announcement on Thursday, stating, “Today, I’m proud to announce my campaign for State Senate District 24!”

“As a physician, professor, and education advocate, my career has been about service—to my patients, our students, and our community. I’ve worked to expand opportunities for everyone.”

Roy, also vice chair of the Santa Monica College Board, is seeking to replace Senator Ben Allen, who will term out of office in 2026.

Who is Sion Roy?

Roy is currently a practising cardiologist at Harbor UCLA Public Hospital in Torrance. He previously served as the youngest-ever president of the Los Angeles County Medical Association (LACMA), where he worked alongside legislators to shape policies aimed at protecting public health during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Elected to the Santa Monica College (SMC) Board of Trustees in 2018, Indian American physician currently serves as the board’s vice chair. Under his leadership, SMC has launched healthcare workforce programs, including Certified Nursing Assistant and Home Health Aide Certificate programs.

Plus, he also played a part in the establishment of SMC’s new 25,000-square-foot Malibu campus,

Notably, as the former PTA President of Webster Elementary School in Malibu, he spearheaded initiatives to strengthen community engagement and was instrumental in the passage of Measure MM, which aimed at enhancing public school facilities.

“Like so many other residents of Malibu and the surrounding communities, our family lost our home in the devastating Palisades fire,” he recounted the Palisades fire. If elected, he pledged to “push to cut the red tape and bring resources back to the district to help us quickly and safely rebuild our communities.”

“Our family is going through this process with you in real-time, so I am uniquely aware of the challenges residents face in rebuilding their lives.”