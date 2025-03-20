H-1B visa to undergo massive changes from today: Here are tips for last-minute preparations

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) are introducing several changes to its popular H-1B visa programme, starting Thursday. The Foreign Labor Access Gateway (FLAG), which allows American employers to hire nonimmigrant workers, will start deleting old applications, the Financial Times reported. Beginning Thursday, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will implement a number of modifications to its well-liked H-1B visa program.(Shutterstock )

Over 70% of all H-1B visas issued between October 2022 and September 2023 were received by Indian skilled workers, according to data shared in the Rajya Sabha. Within days of his inauguration in January, President Donald Trump hinted at his plans for the programme.

"I like both sides of the argument, but I also like very competent people coming into our country, even if that involves them training and helping other people that may not have the qualifications they do. But I don't want to stop -- and I'm not just talking about engineers, I'm talking about people at all levels," Trump told reporters at the White House.

What are the changes Trump’s administration is bringing to the H-1B programme?

The Financial Times noted that any record older than five years will be deleted from the FLAG system. Employers were reportedly asked to download any cases older than five years. Starting Thursday, all temporary labour condition applications will be eliminated.

The USCIS, which operates under the Homeland Security Department, is also planning to launch a new application process for employees. In the previous system, multiple employers could file applications for an individual. But, the new system will give all applicants an ‘equal chance’ regardless of how many employers submit applications for them. The registration fee will be hiked from $10 to $215 per entry.

Here are last-minute tips for applicants:

Download and back up all records

Log into your USCIS online account. Download all documents—registration confirmations, petition receipts and any correspondence. Save them locally and in a cloud service. If you’re an employee, ask your employer or legal representative to share their copies too.

Verify payment status

If a fee hike takes effect today, late or incorrect payments could invalidate your application. Check your USCIS account for outstanding fees tied to FY 2025 or 2026 registrations/petitions. If you registered between March 7–24, 2025, ensure the $215 fee (or any new amount) was paid.

Check your form

The new Form I-129 (01/17/25 edition) is mandatory since January 17, and any petitions submitted today must use it.

Monitor USCIS alerts

Official announcements might clarify the March 20 changes.