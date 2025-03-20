French scientist denied entry to US over private messages criticising Donald Trump

A French scientist travelling to the United States for a conference was denied entry to the country on March 9 after US authorities searched his electronic devices and found private messages critical of the Trump administration’s research policies. The incident has drawn strong condemnation from the French government. A French scientist was denied entry to the United States over private messages (Representational image)(Shutterstock)

Here's what happened

According to a diplomatic source cited by news agency AFP, the space researcher travelled to the US on an assignment for the French National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS). He was subjected to a random security check upon arrival at an airport near Houston, Texas.

During the search, officials reportedly accessed his work computer and personal phone, where they found exchanges discussing the Donald Trump administration’s treatment of scientists. He was subsequently accused of harbouring "hateful and conspiratorial messages."

The researcher was informed of an FBI investigation but was told that no charges would be pursued. His electronic devices were confiscated, and he was deported the following day.

The French government has strongly condemned the US authorities' actions. Philippe Baptiste, France’s Minister of Higher Education and Research, expressed concern over the incident in a statement to AFP, published by French newspaper Le Monde.

“I learned with concern that a French researcher was denied entry to the United States before being expelled,” Baptiste said.

“This measure was apparently taken by the American authorities because the researcher’s phone contained exchanges with colleagues and friends in which he expressed a personal opinion on the Trump administration’s research policy.

“Freedom of opinion, free research, and academic freedom are values ​​that we will continue to proudly uphold. I will defend the right of all French researchers to be faithful to them, while respecting the law,” Baptiste said.

Baptiste himself has been vocal in his criticism of the Trump administration and its cuts to scientific research. Since his return to the White House, Trump has made several controversial moves, including significant budget cuts, restrictions on specific research topics, and calls for the shutdown of major scientific initiatives.