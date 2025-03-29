Struggling with heat damaged hair? Dermat shares how to protect it from sun and styling tools

Hair is one of the best accessories. It actively shapes your overall look and personality. The Hair Theory is real; styling your hair can completely transform your look. No wonder styling hair is the favorite part of dressing up. A good hairstyle instantly elevates your ensemble, whether you add bounce to your hair with curls or keep it sleek and pin-straight. Be cautious when you style your hair as the heat tools may damage the hair quality in the long run. (Pexels)

But, excessive heat styling can take a toll on your hair over time. And with summer, the scorching heat only adds to the damage, making hair more vulnerable to dryness, frizz, and breakage.



In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr BL Jangid, Dermatologist and Hair Transplant Surgeon at SkinQure Clinic in Delhi, shared his insights on hair damage from heat styling and sun exposure.

Heat is one of the main problems of poor hair quality. Dr Jangid said, “Exposure to abundant heat can influence the wellbeing of the hair. Heat styling items such as twisting irons and straighteners may affect the hair surface, whereas longer introduction to the sun can make hair go terrible as the UV rays, specifically UVA and UVB, can strip away the natural oils that help to keep the hair moisturised. When combined, these can make hair dry, breakage-prone, dull and may lead to hair thinning.”

Impact of heat styling and sun exposure on hair

Prolonged exposure to heat not only affects your skin but also hair. (Shutterstock)

Dr Jangid shared a detailed breakdown of how excessive heat styling and sun exposure affect hair, leading to long-term damage if not managed properly.

Here are the impacts Dr Jangid shared:

1. Moisture loss:

Repeated utilization of heat styling equipment can strip away the natural oils, reduce the hair's common dampness, and sun exposure on hair and scalp can encourage dryness, which might lead to frizz, split ends and hair loss.

2. Hair structure weakening:

Heat styling changes protein bonds in hair, and UV light could add to the weakening of protein steadily, causing hair to weaken with time.

3. Possible colour dulling:

Daylight can be a cause of color dulling of hair, particularly in colored hair, whereas heat styling at times can lower the energy of hair with time.

4. Excessive frizz and coarseness:

Daylight, combined with heat styling, can disrupt the hair's natural pattern, which may result in frizzy, unmanageable hair.

Hair protecting tips

Heat is added to create desired hairstyle.(Freepik)

By embracing the right approach to styling, you can protect your hair without compromising your style.

Here are the tips shared by Dr Jangid:

1. Utilize heat protection sprays:

Employing a protectant can minimize the impact of styling instruments on hair by making a defensive shield on the surface of the hair shaft that seals in moisture.

2. Minimize heat styling:

Restricting the use of heat styling or utilizing heatless styling strategies such as braiding or rollers can possibly preserve the hair's surface.

3. Ensure your hair is covered when in the sun:

Wearing a cap or scarf can offer protection from amplified sun exposure on hair and the scalp.

4. Select hair care items with UV security:

Leave-in conditioners or serums that have UV filters can conceivably diminish the impact of sun exposure on hair.

5. Moisturize Hair:

Applying profound conditioning treatments, hair masks, or lightweight serums with moisturizing fixings such as aloe-vera or coconut oil might lock in dampness.

6. Use lukewarm or cool water:

Washing hair with cooler water instead of hot water protects the hair's smoothness.

7. Refrain from alcohol-based hair items:

A few hair items have alcohol in them, which can possibly exacerbate dryness. Utilizing alcohol-free items can protect hydration.

8. Experiment with defensive hairdos:

Braids, buns, or ponytails diminish direct sun exposure on hair and scalp and decrease the need for frequent heat styling. A healthy scalp is the key to healthy hair.

9. Hydrate yourself:

Water is an essential part of our life, and like your body, your hair also needs hydration. Make sure, you are drinking at least 2-3 litres of water/fluids per day.

Lastly, Dr Jangid concluded, “Hair reacts in an unexpected way for everybody based on factors like hereditary qualities, hair type, and in general hair care schedule. In case you experience persistent hair loss, it is prudent to consult a dermatologist.”

