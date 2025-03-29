Jawed Habib says stop applying oil on dry hair, shares the right way to do it: 'If you do this daily you won't have…'

Growing up in desi households, oiling your hair every weekend becomes a ritual before hair wash. For generations, hair oil recipes have been passed for luscious and silky hair. First, you apply the oil, massage it into your hair and scalp, and wash it off after an hour or so. But did you know we have all been doing it wrong? Well, that's what celebrity hairstylist Jawed Habib claims. Jawed Habib recently said in an interview that oil doesn't work on dry hair.

In an interview with Galatta India, posted on YouTube on March 15, Jawed revealed that the best results can be visible in your hair when you apply oil on damp hair. Let's find out what he said.

'Oil doesn't work on dry hair…'

In the video, Jawed said in Hindi, “Sukhe baalon pe tel kaam nahi karta hai, yeh aaj tak kabhi kisi ne socha hi nahi hai. Jab aap conditioner lagate ho na, baal gile hote hain. Soap lagate ho, baal gile hote hain. Shampoo lagate ho baal gile hote hain. Toh tel lagate hue baal dry kyun hote hain? (Oil doesn't work on dry hair; no one has ever thought about this till today. When you apply conditioner, the hair is wet. When you apply soap, the hair is wet. When you apply shampoo, the hair is wet. So, why is our hair dry when we apply oil?).”

How to apply hair oil?

Stressing that it is very important to apply hair oil on damp hair, the hairstylist then revealed the steps one should take before and after oiling their locks. Per Jawed, firstly, one should use lukewarm water to wet their locks – the water should be neither too hot nor too cold. Once it is wet, then, apply oil to your hair.

Per the hairstylist, the best oil for your hair is mustard oil. Once you are done oiling your locks, comb or brush your hair. Wait for five minutes and then wash it using any shampoo you like. In the end, he added, “If you do this daily, [I guarantee], you won't have hair fall. As long as you are alive, your hair will remain [healthy].”

