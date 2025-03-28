How to keep your hair healthy in the heat: Expert shares pro tips on battling frizz, sun damage, and humidity

Sun damage can wreak havoc on your hair. While we all enjoy sipping refreshing drinks by the beach or are out and about with our friends for brunch, excess heat, sun exposure, and strong winds can damage your hair from the get-go of summer. It could lead to sweat and dirt build-up, split ends, and a mane that is super unmanageable. While getting a fresh cut could be a quick fix, there are hair care tips that you can follow to make sure your hair remains shiny and silky throughout the summer. Check out hair care tips that you can follow to make sure your hair remains shiny and silky throughout the summer. (Freepik)

Also Read | Are you a woman who wants to shave her face for clear and smooth skin? Dermatologist shares 6 shaving tips to follow

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Sneha J Jhaveri, a hair expert and founder of Vous Salon, shared her tips on the best ways to battle frizz, sun damage, and humidity during summer. “Summer heat, humidity, and sun exposure can wreak havoc on your hair, but a few strategic changes can protect it,” Sneha said.

Hydration is the key

To combat frizz and protect against sun damage, always use a leave-in conditioner with UV protection. (Freepik)

Sneha J Jhaveri highlighted, “Hydration is key—regular deep-conditioning treatments help replenish lost moisture. Scalp detoxes remove buildup from sweat and dirt, leaving your roots refreshed.”

How to combat frizziness?

Meanwhile, she suggested a leave-in conditioner to combat frizziness in the hair and for protection against the sun. “To combat frizz and protect against sun damage, always use a leave-in conditioner with UV protection and avoid excessive heat styling,” she said.

Sneha also shared her go-to salon treatments for strengthening and sealing the hair cuticles, leaving it soft, shiny, and protected. She recommended bond repair and gloss treatments. “Keeping hair tied in loose braids or buns during peak humidity can also prevent breakage and reduce frizz,” she added. Lastly, if you have coloured tresses, to maintain the vibrant shade through heat and humidity, use colour-safe products and schedule regular gloss or deep-conditioning treatments.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.