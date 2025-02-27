Does oiling help reverse hair damage, stop hair fall? Nita Ambani's hairstylist reveals truth about oiling your hair

Oiling has been a part of the desi culture for decades. If you grew up in a desi household, then getting your hair oiled while sitting by your mother's feet would be a part of your weekend rituals. Our mothers, grandmothers, and their mothers - have a secret hair oil recipe to boost hair growth and repair damage that has been passed through generations. Nita Ambani and Alia Bhatt's hairstylist reveals whether oiling really helps your hair

Also Read | UK woman went from 105 kg to 53 kg shares 5 weight loss tips that helped her: ‘Eat fruits, vegetables daily’

But does oiling really help reduce hair falls, repair hair damage, and more? According to celebrity hairstylist Amit Thakur, who has worked with stars like Nita Ambani, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, it isn't entirely true. In a recent clip, Amit shared the benefits of oiling.

Does oiling help?

In a video titled ‘Does oiling help?’, Amit talked about how many benefits of hair oiling are often ‘overpromised’. “Oiling your hair is a tradition many swear by, and yes, it has its benefits. But let’s not overpromise; it’s amazing for conditioning and protection, but it can’t magically fix damage or stop hair from falling on its own,” he captioned the clip.

The clip begins with Amit talking about how we have always heard that oiling your hair can reduce damage, reduce hair fall, and increase hair growth. Then, he questions whether all these benefits are actually true. While oiling hair has been a popular habit in several cultures for centuries, according to Amit, oil is limited in its ability to ‘reverse the hair from damage’.

Oil only good as a pre-wash treatment?

Though oiling does have a place as a pre-wash treatment in protecting your hair, especially from mids to ends. Moreover, it can overall improve the way your hair looks and feels. But, if oiling can alone help with hair growth or control hair fall is questionable scientifically.

“So many other factors that can contribute to your hair-related issues like diet, nutritional deficiencies, hormonal imbalance and also your individual lifestyle habits,” Amit explained. Lastly, he advised his followers not to just rely on oiling to resolve their hair issues. Additionally, if you realise your hair issue is serious, seek medical help.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.