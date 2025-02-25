Is overnight hair oiling right for you? Know what experts say

Hair oiling is often seen as the ultimate solution for nourished, strong and lustrous hair and among the many ways to oil one’s hair, overnight application is perhaps the most common but is it truly the best approach? Let us explore the science behind it and discover the best way to oil your hair. Overnight vs quick oil application: Which one wins for healthier hair?(File Photo)

The science behind hair oiling

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Shilpa Vora, Chief R&D Officer at Marico, shared, “Hair oiling works by penetrating the strands, and forming a protective barrier against damage and locks in moisture. Oils with ingredients such as coconut, almond and argan oil are rich in vitamins, and antioxidants that improve hair texture and overall hair health. Massaging the scalp with an oil also stimulates blood circulation, helps to promote hair growth. However, factors like hair type, scalp condition and the choice of oil play a crucial role in determining the effectiveness of overnight oiling.”

Benefits of overnight hair oiling

Deep Nourishment: Leaving oil overnight allows ample time for relaxation, ensuring the scalp and strands receive necessary nourishment. Stronger Hair: Regular overnight oiling can reduce protein loss, strengthening the hair from within. Scalp Hydration: Those with dry scalps benefit from prolonged oil exposure, as it helps combat flakiness and itchiness. Frizz Control: Oils smooth the hair cuticle, reducing frizz and enhancing manageability.

Dr Shilpa Vora advised, “To avoid any dust accumulation and to protect your bedding, it is advisable to wrap your oiled hair in a breathable towel or hair wrap before going to bed. Additionally, regularly changing your pillowcases will help maintain cleanliness and prevent the oil from transferring or building up.”

Hair oiling routine for a busy lifestyle

Dr Shilpa Vora suggested, “If you live a fast-paced life, apply your oil at least 30 minutes before washing your hair. A gentle massage enhances absorption and promotes blood flow, allowing the oil to absorb effectively. To speed up and improve the absorption process, soak a towel in hot water and wrap it around your hair, or use steam. This will help open the pores, allowing the oil to be absorbed more effectively.”

She further recommended, “For a post-wash treatment, select lightweight oils that are tailored to your hair type. These oils typically have a pleasant fragrance, leaving your hair smelling fresh. They provide a smooth, frizz-free finish without being sticky, while delivering the nourishment of a hair oil. They replenish moisture, enhance shine, and maintain your hair's natural softness without weighing it down. This routine ensures that your hair remains healthy and well-cared for without compromising your busy schedule.”

Final verdict: Should you oil your hair overnight?

Dr Shilpa Vora opined, “The ideal oiling duration depends on your hair type, lifestyle, and preferences. Overnight oiling works well for some while some may prefer a quick hair oil application before their wash. The key lies in understanding your hair’s needs and adopting a routine that promotes its health and vitality. Finding the right balance will help you enjoy the benefits of hair oiling, ensuring your hair remains strong, healthy and vibrant.”

