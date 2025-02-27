UK woman went from 105 kg to 53 kg shares 5 weight loss tips that helped her: ‘Eat fruits, vegetables daily’

Drastic weight loss transformations are possible if you remember a few tips and tricks. At least, this is what UK-based Jess, who goes by @jessicafit__ on Instagram, believes. The 19-year-old fitness influencer used to weigh almost 105 kg, and she lost 52 kg during her fat loss journey and now weighs around 53 kg. 19-year-old Jess lost 52 kg during her weight loss journey.

In a new post, titled ‘Weight loss tips + tricks’, Jess listed the things that helped during her weight loss journey. Though she gave a disclaimer that what worked for her may not work for someone else because we ‘each have unique energy requirements and bodily functions’, the tips and tricks she mentioned focus more on nutrition and workout.

Tips and tricks to lose weight

Jess mentioned 5 tips that helped her lose weight in the post, along with the important reminder that to lose weight, you need to be in a calorie deficit and remember that ‘energy consumption calorie consumption’ “This is the only way a person can lose weight naturally,” she added.

1. Eat fruit + veg with every meal

Eating fruits and vegetables in every meal will help you feel fuller because they are low in calories but high in volume.

2. Increase your steps

When Jess was losing weight, she walked around 10-13k steps a day. During weight loss, you also need to increase your step count.

3. Workout 3/4 times a week

Jess revealed that when she first started losing weight, she mainly did HIIT (High-Intensity Interval Training) workouts at home because she was too scared to go to a gym. However, while HIIT workouts may help you lose weight, it also means you will lose muscles, which is what happened with her.

“This meant I did not have an hourglass shape, and my loose skin was more pronounced,” Jess wrote. So, if you are a beginner, hit the gym and do strength training 3-4 times a week.

4. Drink more water

During weight loss, Jess found that drinking more water throughout the day helped prevent her from snacking. Many times, your body is just dehydrated, not hungry. She also suggested drinking tea/black coffee as well.

5. Prioritise meals around protein

Prioritising your meals around protein will help you feel fuller for longer as protein takes more time to break down. Your body also burns more calories digesting protein than other macros (i.e. fats or carbs).

Additionally, while going on a calorie-deficit diet, you can attain weight loss by either increasing the number of calories you are burning (i.e. by walking more, cycling, doing more workouts, etc.) or decreasing the number of calories you are consuming. She also mentioned a few other basics of a caloric-deficit diet:

1. Reflect on your current lifestyle:

Know your activity levels and eating (and drinking) habits, reflect on them and make changes.

2. Change:

Based on your answers above, implement small changes to help you reach your goal. “For example, before I started my weight loss journey, I did 0 exercise (apart from walking around classes in school). If I were to go from that lifestyle to suddenly working out every day, hitting 12k steps every day and eating only clean foods, it would be unsustainable, and I would have burnt out after 1/2 weeks,” Jess explained.

“Instead, take small steps - i.e. go on a 20-minute walk every day, start training 2-3 times a week. It is SO important to find a training style that suits you! Don’t feel forced to work out one way because someone else does,” she added.

3. Alter:

Every 1-2 weeks, look at whether you have made a physical change (i.e. by looking at a weighing scale, body measurements or photos).

Lastly, during your weight loss journey, you might hit a plateau (when your weight stops changing). If you have kept doing the same thing until you plateau and stop seeing progress, then either increase exercise or decrease calories. Again, make sure these increases/decreases are slow. If you jump too quickly, you won’t be able to make further alterations. Repeat this process until you are at your goal physique.

