Can your belly fat be good for your brain health? A new study says only if you are young

Could your belly fat be responsible for boosting your brain health? As you age, cognitive decline is a problem millions of people face worldwide. Scientists generally focus on the brain to know what causes these changes. However, new research finds its relationship with belly fat. A new study conducted in Japan found that belly fat could boost brain health.

Researchers from Toho University in Japan, published in the journal GeroScience, found that visceral fat - the deep fat surrounding your internal organs - plays some role in your brain health. Here's what the study found:

Brain health and belly fat

The researchers studied male mice aged 5, 10, and 18 months old (roughly equivalent to young adult, middle-aged, and elderly humans). They found a relation between BDNF (brain-derived neurotrophic factor) - which acts as a brain fertiliser - and CX3CL1, a protein made by visceral fat. The more BDNF you have, the better your brain functions. But as you age, the BDNF levels also decline. Meanwhile, CX3CL1 helps maintain a healthy BDNF level in the body.

What did the study find

While the BDNF helps brain cells grow, survive and form new connections, plenty of CX3CL1 keeps the brain function strong. The researchers found that the belly fat in younger mice produced plenty of CX3CL1, keeping their brain function strong. However, as the mice aged, the protein levels dropped.

When they injected an extra dose of CX3CL1 in aged mice, their brain function improved. Additionally, when scientists artificially lowered CX3CL1 in young mice, their BDNF levels dropped too. This indicates that healthy visceral fat levels at an early age produce molecules that support brain health.

Moreover, in the 5 and 10-month-old mice, the levels of BDNF were similar. However, by 18 months, the levels dropped. This pattern matches the typical trajectory of cognitive ageing, where significant decline often doesn’t begin until later in life. The CX3CL1 production by visceral fat also showed similar signs, supporting a link between the two proteins.

Lastly, the connection between belly fat and brain health points to how intertwined our bodies are. However, you shouldn't be packing up on belly fat to improve your brain. The study only shows a healthy amount can go a long way.

