Best vegan protein powder of February 2025 to fuel your body the right way

A successful fitness journey requires discipline, dedication and commitment to healthy routine. While fitness enthusiasts who eat animal products find it relatively easy to maintain their daily protein intake, people who follow a vegan lifestyle may find it challenging to get adequate protein. This is where vegan protein powder comes in. It is made from plant-based sources like peas, brown rice, hemp and soy that contain essential amino acids to support muscle growth, recovery and overall health. Additionally, they are free from allergens and help to reduce environmental impact. If you are looking for the best vegan protein powders of February 2025, we have handpicked a few options for you. Use the right vegan protein powder to support your vegan lifestyle and fitness goals.(Adobe Stock)

10 best vegan protein powder options of 2025

Adequate consumption of the best vegan protein powder in India may help you maintain your daily nutrient requirements. Pick from the top-rated options after consulting your healthcare professional.

Carbamide Forte Plant Protein Powder may be the best vegan protein powder brand as it contains 25g of plant-based protein sourced from pea protein and brown rice protein. It is also packed with 4g BCAA for faster muscle recovery, 13 essential vitamins and minerals, superfoods, and digestive enzymes to improve absorption and prevent bloating. With a rich Belgian chocolate flavor, it makes for a delicious and nutritious vegan protein powder.

Specifications Source Pea Benefits Muscle growth Reasons to buy No bloating Supports weight management Digestive enzymes Reasons to avoid Some may find the texture grainy, flavor preference may vary. Click Here to Buy Carbamide Forte Plant Protein Powder - Plant Based Protein Powder with Multivitamin, Minerals, Superfoods, Pea Protein, Digestive Enzymes | Plant Protein Powder - Belgian Chocolate Flavour - 1kg

Why choose: You may choose this vegan protein powder as it supports weight management by curbing cravings.

Customer feedback: Customers like the pleasant flavour and smooth texture of this best vegan protein powder for weight loss.

bGREEN Plant Protein by MuscleBlaze is a 100% plant-based protein powder, which is suitable for fitness enthusiasts who prefer a vegan lifestyle. It is made from premium pea and brown rice protein to provide a complete amino acid profile for supporting muscle recovery and growth. Free from soy, gluten, and artificial sweeteners, it may offer a clean and natural source of nutrition.

Specifications Source Pea Recommended usage Post-workout Reasons to buy Easy to digest No bloating Reasons to avoid Mixed opinions on value for money Click Here to Buy bGREEN by HealthKart Plant Protein Powder (Chocolate, 1kg, 27 Servings) | 25g Protein (Pea Protein Isolate & Pumpkin Seed)

Why choose: You may choose this plant protein powder as it is free from gluten, soy and artificial sweeteners. It offers digestive enzymes and essential amino acids.

Customer reaction: Customers liked its taste, smooth texture and no artificial junk formulation.

Cosmix No-Nonsense Plant Protein is a clean, gut-friendly vegan protein powder that is made with organic pea and rice isolates. Each serving provides 23g of complete plant protein with all 9 essential amino acids. It also features a proprietary blend of digestive herbs like ginger, fennel, cumin, and fenugreek to enhance digestion.

Specifications Material free type Sugar free Benefits Muscle growth Reasons to buy Gut friendly Multiple flavour Reasons to avoid Taste and texture may not be liked by everyone Click Here to Buy Cosmix No-Nonsense Plant Protein | 23g Protein/Serve| Mahabaleshwar Strawberry | Organic Pea & Rice Isolate | Vegan Protein | Easy To Digest | All Essential Amino Acids - 1kg

Why choose: You may opt for this vegan protein powder as it is good for gut health, boosts metabolism and manages blood sugar levels. It is also free from artificial sweeteners and additives.

Customer reaction: Customers appreciate the quality ingredients and high protein content of this best plant protein powder to build muscle. However, customers have mixed opinions on taste and mixability.

Orgain’s organic plant-based protein powder combines 21g of protein with a blend of 50 organic superfoods, including kale, spinach, berries, and turmeric for additional nutrition. It is soy-free, gluten-free, and non-GMO which makes it a good choice for clean eating. Moreover, the smooth vanilla bean flavor may enhance shakes, smoothies, and baked goods.

Specifications Material free type No artificial flavour and colour Benefit Muscle growth Reasons to buy Soy free, gluten-free Non-GMO Reasons to avoid Expensive Click Here to Buy Orgain® Organic Protein™ + 50 Superfoods Protein Powder Vanilla Bean Flavored • Vegan • No Soy Ingredients • Gluten Free • Non-GMO, 2.02 lb ℮ 920 g

Why choose: You may choose this best-tasting vegan protein powder for its high fiber content formulation.

Customer reaction: Users appreciate its taste, smooth texture and nutritious elements.

Try Asitis Soy Protein Isolate to support your vegan lifestyle. It is a pure, unflavoured protein supplement with 27g of protein per serving and all 9 essential amino acids. Moreover, it is gluten-free, cholesterol-free, sugar-free, keto-friendly and lactose-free which supports muscle building and recovery. Additionally, the brand claims that this vegan protein powder is suitable for those on weight management diets.

Specifications Source Soy Benefit Muscle growth Reasons to buy No added sugar Third-party tested Reasons to avoid Unflavoured Mixability issue Click Here to Buy Asitis Nutrition 100% Soy Protein Isolate, 27g Protein & All 9 EAAs per Serving, Pure Vegan Plant Protein, Zero Cholesterol, Unflavoured, Single Ingredient with Zero Adulteration- 1000g (33 servings)

Why choose: You may opt for this best vegan protein powder for its 100% pure and no additive formulation.

Customer reaction: Customers praise its high protein content and quality. However, opinions are mixed on mixability and digestion.

Are you looking for 100% natural plant protein powder? Try Nakpro Vegan Plant Protein Powder, which is made from pea and brown rice protein. It claims to provide 25.2g of protein and 4.9g BCAA per serving for muscle recovery and immunity. Additionally, this gluten-free, dairy-free, and soy-free is perfect for fitness enthusiasts.

Specifications Source Pea Benefit Muscle growth Reasons to buy No soy or dairy Affordable Good mixability Reasons to avoid Some may dislike the texture, mixed opinions on taste and digestion. Click Here to Buy NAKPRO Vegan Plant Protein Powder (Pea Protein & Brown Rice Protein), Chocolate - 1kg | 25.2g Protein, 4.9g BCAA | Easy To Digest | All Essential Amino Acids for Muscle Gain and Recovery

Why choose: You may opt for this vegan protein powder for its dairy and soy-free formula. Moreover, it is affordable and contains nearly zero carbs.

Customer reaction: Users of this vegan plant protein appreciate its affordable price and mixability. However, some dislike the texture and taste.

Use MyFitFuel Plant Pea Protein Isolate as it claims to provide 28g of protein per serving with 5g BCAA and 4.6g glutamine. Moreover, it is lab-tested for purity and free from dairy, soy, artificial flavors, and preservatives. Additionally, its high protein content may support lean muscle building and makes a great non-dairy alternative for vegans.

Specifications Source Pea Benefit Muscle growth Reasons to buy Lab-tested Soy-free, gluten-free Transparent ingredients Value for money Reasons to avoid Unflavoured Click Here to Buy MyFitFuel Plant Pea Protein Isolate | 1 Kg, 28 Servings (Unflavoured) | Easy to Digest | Vegan Plant Protein Powder

Why choose: You may choose this vegan protein powder for its lactose-free, soy-free, gluten-free and no artificial additive formulation.

Customer reaction: Customers like its protein content and quality. However, opinions are mixed on taste and mixability.

OZiva’s Organic Plant Protein may be a good option for people on the vegan lifestyle. It claims to offer 30g of protein per serving, combining pea protein, brown rice protein, and quinoa to support muscle growth and immunity support. Additionally, it also includes 5.3g of BCAA and all 9 essential amino acids, is certified vegan and is free from artificial sweeteners.

Specifications Source Pea, brown rice, quinoa Benefit Boosts immunity Reasons to buy No added sugar Certified clean and vegan Reasons to avoid Unflavoured Click Here to Buy OZiva Organic Plant Protein for Everyday Fitness | 30g Protein - Pea Isolate | Complete Plant Protein Powder | No Added Sugar, Certified Clean & Vegan (Unflavoured, 500g)

Why choose: You may opt for this best vegan protein powder as it is certified vegan, sugar-free and clean label.

Customer reaction: Customers like its natural ingredients and fitness benefits. However, opinions are mixed on taste and mixability.

Plantigo Plant Protein may be the best vegan plant protein powder for men and women. It contains 24g of protein per serving with 4.4g BCAA and 4g fiber. Additionally, it also includes a blend of organic plant sources, alkalizing greens, antioxidants, and digestive enzymes to enhance absorption and digestion.

Specifications Source Pea, rice Benefit Immune support, weight loss, muscle growth Reasons to buy Smooth texture Affordable No added sugar Reasons to avoid Takes effort to mix properly Click Here to Buy Plantigo Plant Protein Powder for Men, Women | 24g Clean & Green Vegan Pea Protein Isolate, 4.4g BCAA, 4g Fiber, 2g Leucine, All Amino Acids, 4x Fast Digestion, 95% Absorption, Swiss Chocolate 1kg

Why choose: You may choose this vegan protein powder for its smooth texture and creamy taste. It is affordable and effective for daily use.

Customer reaction: Customers like its taste, texture and digestibility.

Wellbeing Nutrition's Organic Vegan Plant Protein Isolate Powder may offer 22g of protein and 5g of BCAAs per serving. It is derived from European pea and brown rice proteins and contains superfoods like spirulina, chlorella, and moringa to support muscle growth, recovery, and immunity. Additionally, it is available in a rich Dark Chocolate Hazelnut flavor.

Specifications Source Pea Benefit Muscle growth & Repair Reasons to buy Easy to digest No bloating No artificial flavour Sugar free Reasons to avoid Mixed opinion on value for money and taste Click Here to Buy Wellbeing Nutrition Organic Vegan Plant Protein Isolate Powder | 22g Protein, 5g BCAA | Complete Amino Acid Profile | Prebiotics & 3B CFU Probiotics | No Bloating | Easy to Digest | Trace Minerals & Alkalizing Greens | Belgian Dark Chocolate - 500gm

Why choose: You may choose this vegan protein powder as it is gut-friendly and comes in delicious flavour.

Customer reaction: Customers like the quality and digestibility of this product. However, some find the product slightly pricey.

Top three features of the best vegan protein powder:

Best vegan protein powder Protein per serving Digestibility and additives Special feature Carbamide Forte Plant Protein Powder 25g Contains digestive enzymes for easy digestion, no bloating or gas Added BCAAs, 13 vitamins & minerals, weight management support bGREEN by HealthKart Plant Protein Powder 25g Contains digestive enzymes for easy digestion, no bloating or gas Added BCAAs and zero sugar Cosmix No-Nonsense Plant Protein 23g Includes gut-friendly spices (ginger, fennel, cumin, fenugreek) for better digestion Unique flavors, organic pea & rice protein, clean ingredients Orgain Organic Protein + 50 Superfoods 21g High fiber (6g per serving) supports digestion Contains 50 superfoods, soy-free, gluten-free, non-GMO Asitis Nutrition 100% Soy Protein Isolate 27g No additives, pure soy isolate High protein content, keto-friendly, meal supplementation option Nakpro Vegan Plant Protein Powder 25.2g Easy to digest, free from dairy and soy No added sugar, ultra-low fat, allergen-free MyFitFuel Plant Pea Protein Isolate 28g Lactose-free, soy-free, gluten-free High protein percentage, no fillers or artificial ingredients OZiva Organic Plant Protein 30g No artificial sweeteners, certified clean & vegan Complete BCAA profile, boosts immunity Plantigo Plant Protein Powder 24g Contains 4 digestive enzymes for improved absorption 4 organic protein sources, 8 greens, 6 antioxidants, smooth texture Wellbeing Nutrition Organic Vegan Plant Protein Isolate Powder 22g Contains digestive enzymes, probiotics and prebiotics No artificial flavour, gluten-free, sugar free

How to choose the best vegan protein powder?

Protein content: Look for the best vegan protein powder that contains at least 20-30 grams of protein per serving. Opt for products that are derived from sources like pea, brown rice, hemp, or soy. Absorption: Choose a vegan protein powder that comes with digestive enzymes like papain or bromelain. It may prevent bloating and improve protein absorption. Make sure to avoid products with artificial thickeners or fillers. Nutritional content: Opt for a vegan protein powder that contains BCAAs, vitamins, minerals and superfoods for better recovery, muscle growth and overall health. Ingredients: Choose products that are organic, non-GMO, gluten-free and free from artificial additives to ensure purity and safety. Taste: Read reviews on flavour and texture. This may help you understand how well the product blends in water, plant-based milk, or smoothies without a chalky or grainy texture.

What are the benefits of the best vegan protein powder?

Supports muscle growth: Consuming the best vegan protein powder may provide essential amino acids. This may help with muscle repair and growth. Digestion: Vegan protein powders are dairy-free and lactose-free which makes them gentler on the stomach. It can reduce bloating, gas and digestive discomfort. Nutrients: Many vegan protein powders contain fiber, vitamins, minerals and phytonutrients which may support overall health, immunity and digestion. Health benefits: Vegan protein powders are low in saturated fats and cholesterol-free. This may promote better heart health, reduce the risk of chronic diseases and enhance gut health. Sustainable: Using the best vegan protein powder can have a lower environmental impact. They require fewer resources, which makes them an eco-friendly and cruelty-free option.

Frequently asked questions Is vegan protein powder as effective as whey? Yes, high-quality vegan protein powder with complete amino acids supports muscle growth and recovery, similar to whey protein.

Can vegan protein cause bloating? Some plant proteins may cause bloating. Therefore, choose easily digestible options like pea or rice protein after consulting your healthcare professional.

Is vegan protein good for weight loss? Yes, it promotes satiety, supports muscle maintenance, and aids metabolism, making it effective for weight loss.

How do I choose the best vegan protein powder? Look for complete proteins, minimal additives, and organic, non-GMO ingredients for the best quality.

