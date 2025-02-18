Menu Explore
Best calcium tablets to help you maintain your bone health in 2025

By Tanya Shree
Feb 18, 2025 06:00 PM IST

Calcium plays an important role in maintaining teeth and bone health. Explore the best calcium tablets of 2025 you can give a try.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Best overall product

Himalayan Organics Calcium Magnesium Zinc Vitamin D3 & B12-120 Vegetarian Tablets View Details checkDetails

₹699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Best value for money

HealthKart hk vitals Calcium Magnesium & Zinc (60 Tablets) | With Vitamin D3, Calcium Supplement for Women and Men | For Bone Health & Joint Support View Details checkDetails

₹299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Swisse Vegan Calcium + Vitamin D3 for Stronger Bones, Teeth, Muscles & Immunity - 60 Tablets (Manufactured In Australia, Vegan Source Calcium Supplement For Higher Absorption) View Details checkDetails

₹1,065

amazonLogo
GET THIS

TrueBasics Advance Calcium For Women & Men (90 Tablets) | With Vitamin D3, Vitamin K2-MK7, Alfalfa, Clinically Researched Ingredients | For Healthy Bone & Joint Strength View Details checkDetails

₹899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Nveda Calcium Supplement 1,000 mg with Vitamin D, Magnesium, Zinc & Vitamin B 12 For Men & Women/For Immunity, Bone & Joint Support -Pack of 2 120 Tablets View Details checkDetails

₹499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Fast&Up Fortify - Calcium with Essential Vitamin D3 for Complete Health Support - Vitamin D3, Calcium & Magnesium Combination for Better Absorption (20 Effervescent Tablets, Orange Flavour) View Details checkDetails

₹235

amazonLogo
GET THIS

TATA 1mg Calcium & Vitamin D3 supplement with Zinc, Magnesium & Alfalfa | High absorption Calcium Citrate Malate form | 500mg Calcium & 400iu Vitamin D3 | For strong bones & joints | 60 tablets View Details checkDetails

₹315

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HealthyHey Nutrition Calcium with Magnesium, Vitamin D3 & Vitamin K2- Mk7 - BoneMax - Bone Health Complex -120 Vegetable Capsules View Details checkDetails

₹712

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

Are you struggling with severe bone pain or noticing a decline in your dental health? Your body might be lacking essential calcium. As the most abundant mineral in the body, 99% of calcium is stored in bones, while the remaining 1% supports muscles, blood circulation, and other tissues. To maintain optimal calcium levels, consider adding supplements to your diet alongside nutritious food. The best calcium tablets can strengthen bones and teeth, improve muscle function, keep skin hydrated, reduce eczema symptoms, and support healthy blood flow. Explore this list of top-rated calcium supplements for 2025 and choose the best one for your needs!

Use the best calcium tablets and improve your health.(Adobe Stock)
Use the best calcium tablets and improve your health.(Adobe Stock)

8 best calcium tablets

Here is a list of the best calcium supplements for men and women that you may try for health benefits:

Loading Suggestions...

Himalayan Organics Calcium Magnesium Zinc Vitamin D3 & B12 may be one of the best calcium tablets. This high-absorption calcium supplement with Magnesium, Zinc, Vitamin D3, and B12 may help maintain strong bones, muscles, and immunity. The extra 600 IU Vitamin D may also calcium absorption, helping prevent osteoporosis, reduce fatigue, and support energy metabolism.

Specifications

Benefit
Muscle growth
Flavour
Unflavoured

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

2.5X better-absorbed calcium

affiliate-tick

Supports bone health

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Some customers faced issues with a torn security seal

Click Here to Buy

Himalayan Organics Calcium Magnesium Zinc Vitamin D3 & B12-120 Vegetarian Tablets

Why choose: You may choose this as it offers 2.5X better-absorbed calcium with essential minerals for bone, joint, and muscle health.

Customer reaction: It is a highly beneficial product with great potential for bone health. However, one customer faced an issue verifying the product due to a torn security seal.

Loading Suggestions...

If you are looking for the best calcium tablets, try HealthKart HK Vitals Calcium Magnesium & Zinc. This comprehensive supplement combines calcium, magnesium, and zinc with cissus quadrangularis, which may help maintain bone density and joint support. Additionally, this calcium supplement may also strengthen muscles, accelerate healing, and boost immunity.

Specifications

Benefits
Bone and joint healthy
Flavour
Unflavoured

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Contains clinically researched Cissus Quadrangularis

affiliate-tick

Supports strength and immunity

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Some customers found the bottle quality and tablet size less satisfactory

Click Here to Buy

HealthKart hk vitals Calcium Magnesium & Zinc (60 Tablets) | With Vitamin D3, Calcium Supplement for Women and Men | For Bone Health & Joint Support

Why choose: It contains clinically researched Cissus Quadrangularis to enhance calcium retention. Its transparency-enabled authentication ensures product legitimacy. Moreover, it may support muscle strength, tissue healing, and immune function.

Customer reaction: This best calcium supplement for women and men is effective for bone health and pain relief, good value for money. However, some customers found the bottle quality and tablet size less satisfactory.

ALSO: Say goodbye to dark circles and puffiness: The ultimate guide to picking the right under eye serum

Loading Suggestions...

Swisse Vegan Calcium + Vitamin D3 may be the best calcium tablets. This plant-based calcium supplement with Lichen-derived Vitamin D3 may enhance absorption. Regular intake of the best calcium supplement may support strong bones, teeth, and muscle, while preventing calcium deficiency and osteoporosis.

Specifications

Flavour
Unflavoured
Benefits
Bone and joint support

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Vegan

affiliate-tick

Toxic-free

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Mixed customer opinions on quality

Click Here to Buy

Swisse Vegan Calcium + Vitamin D3 for Stronger Bones, Teeth, Muscles & Immunity - 60 Tablets (Manufactured In Australia, Vegan Source Calcium Supplement For Higher Absorption)

Why choose: You may choose this supplement as it is vegan, toxin-free calcium. It is enriched with Lysine for enhanced calcium delivery to bones.

Customer reaction: Effective for bone health and pain relief, good value for money. Some customers had mixed opinions on the quality.

Loading Suggestions...

TrueBasics Advance Calcium may be one of the best calcium tablets as this high-potency supplement comes with Calcium Citrate Malate, Vitamin D3, K2-MK7, Magnesium, Zinc, and ActiCissus. Regular consumption of this supplement may improve bone mineralization, strength, and density.

Specifications

Flavour
Unflavoured
Benefits
Bone and joint support

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

1000mg highly absorbable calcium

affiliate-tick

ActiCissus for better bone density, transparency-enabled authentication

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

None explicitly mentioned, but individual preferences may var

Click Here to Buy

TrueBasics Advance Calcium For Women & Men (90 Tablets) | With Vitamin D3, Vitamin K2-MK7, Alfalfa, Clinically Researched Ingredients | For Healthy Bone & Joint Strength

Why choose: You may choose this best calcium tablet as it offers 1000mg of highly absorbable calcium, is clinically researched ActiCissus for better bone density, and essential mineral for joint support. Moreover, it is protected by Transparency verification.

Customer reaction: This supplement may boost calcium levels, relieve pain and headaches, and help improve sleep quality.

ALSO READ: Say goodbye to dark circles and puffiness: The ultimate guide to picking the right under eye serum

Loading Suggestions...

Nveda Calcium Supplement is packed with a balanced formula of calcium, magnesium, zinc, and vitamin B12. Regular consumption of this supplement may promote strong bones, muscles, and immunity while reducing fatigue and osteoporosis risk.

Specifications

Flavour
Unflavoured
Benefits
Immunity support, bone health

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Balanced formula for bone, muscle, and immunity support

affiliate-tick

Reduces fatigue

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Misleading packaging regarding tablet quantity

Click Here to Buy

Nveda Calcium Supplement 1,000 mg with Vitamin D, Magnesium, Zinc & Vitamin B 12 For Men & Women/For Immunity, Bone & Joint Support -Pack of 2 120 Tablets

Why choose: You may choose this product as it contains an optimal blend for joint, bone, and muscle health. Moreover, it may also support nerve function, reduce tiredness and boost immunity.

Customer reaction: It is effective and good value for money, but the packaging was misleading regarding tablet quantity.

Loading Suggestions...

Are you looking for the best calcium tablets for health benefits? Try Fast&Up Fortify as it is a refreshing, effervescent calcium supplement with vitamin D3, magnesium, and B6. This best calcium and vitamin D supplement may improve bone mineral density, prevent osteoporosis, and boost energy.

Specifications

Flavour
Orange
Benefits
Immune support

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Effervescent format for better absorption

affiliate-tick

Tasty and easy to consume

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Some concerns over tablet quality

Click Here to Buy

Fast&Up Fortify - Calcium with Essential Vitamin D3 for Complete Health Support - Vitamin D3, Calcium & Magnesium Combination for Better Absorption (20 Effervescent Tablets, Orange Flavour)

Why choose: Its effervescent form may enhance absorption and provide a tasty, easy-to-consume alternative to tablets. Additionally, it is ideal for daily bone health maintenance.

Customer reaction: Users find its taste refreshing, feel it is good build quality, and effective for daily bone health. However, some raise concerns over tablet quality.

ALSO READ: Best boron supplements: Discover top 7 choices to boost bone and joints health

Loading Suggestions...

TATA 1mg Calcium & Vitamin D3 is a scientifically formulated supplement. This best calcium tablet is packed with calcium citrate malate, vitamin D3, magnesium, zinc, alfalfa, and K2, which may help to promote bone strength, nerve health, and muscle recovery.

Specifications

Flavour
Unflavoured
Benefits
Bone health

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

High-absorption

affiliate-tick

Promotes bone health

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Packaging issues raised concerns over product sealing

Click Here to Buy

TATA 1mg Calcium & Vitamin D3 supplement with Zinc, Magnesium & Alfalfa | High absorption Calcium Citrate Malate form | 500mg Calcium & 400iu Vitamin D3 | For strong bones & joints | 60 tablets

Why choose: It has high-absorption calcium, offers antioxidant protection, and muscle support. Regular intake may enhance blood flow and immunity while preventing calcium deficiency.

Customer reaction: Customers mention that it offers great value for fitness enthusiasts. However, packaging issues led to concerns over product sealing.

Loading Suggestions...

HealthyHey BoneMax Calcium may be one of the best calcium tablets as it is pure, non-GMO, and gluten-free. This calcium supplement comes with magnesium, vitamin D3, and K2-MK7, which may support bone density, joint strength, and overall bone health.

Specifications

Flavour
Unflavoured
Benefits
Bone health

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Pure, non-GMO

affiliate-tick

Gluten-free

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

None explicitly mentioned, but effectiveness may vary

Click Here to Buy

HealthyHey Nutrition Calcium with Magnesium, Vitamin D3 & Vitamin K2- Mk7 - BoneMax - Bone Health Complex -120 Vegetable Capsules

Why choose: You may choose this as it is free from artificial additives, gentle on the stomach, and formulated for optimal calcium absorption.

Customer reaction: Users mention that it is effective for joint pain relief within 15 days. Customers appreciate its high-quality ingredients and safety.

Comparison of the best calcium tablets:

Best calcium tabletsFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Himalayan Organics Calcium Magnesium Zinc Vitamin D3 & B12High-absorption calcium with Magnesium, Zinc, Vitamin D3 & B122.5X better absorption, supports bones, joints, muscles, and immunityHighly beneficial for bone health, but some faced issues with the torn security seal
HealthKart HK Vitals Calcium Magnesium & ZincCalcium, Magnesium, Zinc, Cissus QuadrangularisCissus Quadrangularis for calcium retention, transparency-enabled authenticationEffective for bone health, but some found bottle quality and tablet size unsatisfactory
Swisse Vegan Calcium + Vitamin D3Plant-based calcium with Lichen-derived Vitamin D3, Lysine100% vegan, toxin-free, Lysine for better calcium absorptionEffective for bone health, mixed opinions on quality
TrueBasics Advance CalciumCalcium Citrate Malate, Vitamin D3, K2-MK7, Magnesium, Zinc, ActiCissus1000mg high-absorption calcium, ActiCissus for bone densityBoosts calcium levels, relieves pain, improves sleep quality
Nveda Calcium SupplementCalcium, Magnesium, Zinc, Vitamin B12Balanced formula for joint, bone, and muscle health, supports nerve functionEffective and good value for money, but packaging was misleading
Fast&Up FortifyEffervescent calcium with Vitamin D3, Magnesium, B6Effervescent form for better absorption, tasty alternative to tabletsRefreshing taste, good build quality, concerns over tablet quality
TATA 1mg Calcium & Vitamin D3Calcium Citrate Malate, Vitamin D3, Magnesium, Zinc, Alfalfa, K2High-absorption formula, antioxidant protection, enhances blood flowGreat for fitness enthusiasts, concerns over product sealing
HealthyHey BoneMax CalciumPure, non-GMO calcium with Magnesium, Vitamin D3, K2-MK7Gluten-free, no artificial additives, gentle on the stomachEffective for joint pain relief, high-quality ingredients, safe

What are the benefits of the best calcium tablets?

  1. Regular intake of the best calcium tablets for women may promote stronger bones and teeth. It may help prevent osteoporosis.
  2. Consuming the best calcium tablets may also support muscle function. This may help in proper muscle contraction and prevent cramps.
  3. Calcium tablets may also improve nerve transmission. This makes it essential for nerve signaling and communication between the brain and the body.
  4. Consuming an adequate amount of calcium tablets may support normal heart rhythm and blood clotting.
  5. It may also help to reduce joint pain and improve bone mobility.
  6. The best calcium tablets ensure adequate calcium levels and reduce the risk of brittle bones and weakness.

ALSO READ: Best whey protein powders in India: 10 top choices to boost your performance and muscle growth

How to choose the best calcium tablets?

  1. Type of calcium: Choose Calcium Citrate for better absorption, especially if you have low stomach acid or calcium carbonate for higher elemental calcium content.
  2. Absorption and bioavailability: Look for the best calcium tablet with Vitamin D3, K2, and magnesium, as they may help the body absorb and utilize calcium effectively.
  3. Additional ingredients: Opt for formulas with zinc, magnesium, and cissus quadrangularis. They may help to improve bone strength, joint support, and muscle function.
  4. Dosage and serving size: Ensure the best calcium supplement can provide 500–1000 mg of calcium per day. Excess calcium in one dose may not be absorbed efficiently.
  5. Form and convenience: Choose from tablets, capsules, chewables, or effervescent forms based on your preference and ease of consumption.
  6. Purity and safety: Check for third-party testing, non-GMO, gluten-free, and artificial additive-free products to ensure safety and effectiveness

Frequently asked questions

  • What is the recommended daily calcium intake?

    Adults need 1000–1200 mg daily, depending on age and gender, through food and supplements if necessary.

  • Which foods are rich in calcium?

    Dairy, leafy greens, almonds, tofu, sesame seeds, and fortified foods like cereals and plant-based milk are excellent sources.

  • When is the best time to take calcium supplements?

    Take calcium citrate anytime, but calcium carbonate with meals for better absorption. Avoid taking it with iron supplements.

  • Can I take too much calcium?

    Excess calcium (above 2000–2500 mg daily) may cause kidney stones, and constipation, and interfere with nutrient absorption.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
Follow Us On