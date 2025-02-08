Want a flat tummy? Mom of two who lost 14 kgs shares 5 exercises that help shrink belly fat

Instagram user and fitness influencer Dhara is a mom of two, and during her postpartum journey, she achieved an incredible transformation by losing about 30+ lbs/14 kg. For women, giving birth is already an arduous task. After that, they have to heal their bodies. While getting back in shape should be secondary to their health and recovery, some women want to achieve it. Fitness influencer lost 14 kg and belly fat during her transformation journey.

In a recent video, Dhara shared 5 exercises that helped shrink her tummy. Per the mom of two, the beginner-friendly exercises are safe for postpartum recovery, including C-section moms. She advised her followers to do the exercises 5-6 times a week for a month to see results.

How to get a flat tummy?

Sharing the clip, Dhara confessed that it is hard for mothers to make time for their health and stay consistent. “There’s so much misinformation out there, making us believe that losing the mommy pooch is impossible. After my C-section, I thought I’d have to starve myself or do extreme workouts to get results. But guess what? That’s not the answer. Slow, steady workouts and well-balanced, high-protein meals make all the difference,” she added.

5 exercises to lose belly fat

In the video, Dhara did 5 variations of the leg raises and core-engagement exercises and also shared certain tips that one should keep in mind while doing them.

Do 10 repetitions per exercise. 2-3 sets for each exercise. Slow and controlled movements. Focus on proper breathing and core engagement rather than speed or intensity. Inhale→ Exhale, pulling the belly button to the spine with each repetition.

The fitness influencer revealed that the ‘before’ version of her body she showed in the clip isn't the real starting point. Before she targeted her belly fat, she lost over 14 kg. During her weight loss journey, she was also diagnosed with Diastasis Recti (DR), but learning to heal her core changed everything. “But remember, workouts alone won’t do the magic; nutrition and a slight calorie deficit matter too! Let’s heal, get stronger, and feel our best,” she added in the end.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.