Ditch the scroll, hit the gym: Exercises that can break your Internet addiction

In today’s digital world, the Internet has become an inseparable part of our lives where from work and communication to entertainment and social interactions, our screens dominate our daily routines. However, for some, this dependence can spiral into full-blown Internet addiction, negatively impacting mental health, relationships and productivity. Addicted to screens? Here’s why you should sweat it out instead!(Image by Pixabay)

The good news? A recent study suggests that regular exercise could be the key to reducing Internet addiction and improving overall well-being.

The rise of Internet addiction

Since the early 2000s, the Internet has transformed how we connect with the world. While it has brought countless advantages—such as instant access to information, global connectivity and unparalleled convenience—it has also given rise to compulsive online behaviours.

Internet addiction, characterised by excessive and uncontrollable online use, can manifest in various ways, including social media obsession, online gaming, binge-watching and endless web browsing. Those struggling with Internet addiction often experience sleep disturbances, difficulty concentrating, emotional distress and an overall decline in mental health.

Exercise optimises the brain's cell interaction.(Shutterstock)

Research has linked this condition to the brain’s dopamine-driven reward system, making it similar to other behavioural addictions like gambling or compulsive shopping.

Can exercise be the cure?

A new study published in Addictive Behaviors examined the effects of exercise interventions on Internet addiction among college students in China. The findings were promising: exercise not only helped reduce Internet addiction symptoms but also alleviated anxiety, loneliness, stress, feelings of inadequacy and depression.

Moreover, regular physical activity was found to boost energy levels and improve overall mental health. Led by researcher Yan Yan and his colleagues, the study analyzed data from 14 previous research studies involving 760 college students with Internet addiction.

These studies examined different types of exercise interventions, ranging from structured aerobic workouts to strength training and sports activities.

The power of movement: What kind of exercise works best?

Researchers categorised exercise interventions into three types -

Open Motor Skill Exercises: Activities performed in dynamic environments that require quick reactions, such as basketball, soccer, or tennis. Closed Motor Skill Exercises: Exercises conducted in controlled, predictable settings, like running, swimming, or weightlifting. Combination of Both: A mix of open and closed motor skill exercises.

The interventions lasted between 4 and 18 weeks, with participants engaging in 2 to 5 moderate-intensity sessions per week, each lasting between 50 and 120 minutes. The results showed that students who participated in these programs experienced significant reductions in Internet addiction symptoms compared to those who did not engage in any exercise.

Beyond Internet addiction: Mental health benefits

The study did not just highlight the reduction of Internet addiction, it also revealed the broader mental health benefits of exercise -

Reduced Anxiety and Stress: Physical activity has been long known to boost endorphins, the body’s natural mood enhancers, which help relieve stress and anxiety.

Physical activity has been long known to boost endorphins, the body’s natural mood enhancers, which help relieve stress and anxiety. Combatting Loneliness and Feelings of Inadequacy: Group exercises or team sports promote social interaction, reducing feelings of isolation.

Group exercises or team sports promote social interaction, reducing feelings of isolation. Less Fatigue and Depression: Regular movement helps improve energy levels and overall mental well-being.

This study reinforced what health experts have long advocated—physical activity is not just beneficial for physical health but also crucial for mental well-being. Whether it is playing sports, hitting the gym, or simply going for a jog, incorporating movement into your daily routine can help reduce excessive screen time and improve emotional resilience.

The study explored how a single bout of exercise can have impact on brain functions and cognitive performance. (Pexels)

While these findings are based on research conducted in China, the implications are universal. As more people struggle with digital dependency, adopting healthier habits, such as regular exercise, could be a game-changer in reclaiming balance in our tech-driven world.

So, the next time you feel the urge to endlessly scroll through social media or binge-watch another episode, consider swapping screen time for sweat time—it might just be the best decision for your mind and body!

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.