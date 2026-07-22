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    This monsoon, don't stress about laundry not drying: Explore cloth drying stands for every need

    Hate the musty smell coming out from the clothes during the monsoon? A clothes drying stand is the essential item you need to keep your laundry fresh and dry.

    Published on: Jul 22, 2026, 18:00:58 IST
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    Our Picks

    FAQs

    Our Picks

    ProductRatingPrice

    BonKaso Foldable Cloth Drying Stand for Drying Clothes, 3-Way Folding with 20 Drying Rails, Lightweight Alloy Steel, Flat Folding Design | Indoor & Outdoor Clothes Dryer YellowView Details...

    ₹1,199

    ...
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    Amazon Brand - Solimo Premium Mild Steel Double Support Cloth Drying Rack | Foldable and Movable | Lightweight | White & GreenView Details...

    ₹799

    ...
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    Unlock Personalized
    EMI Offers

    ₹200x 6 months₹1,199
    100% SecureFlexible EMI Tenure

    FLIPZON Premium 3 Tier Flexri Cloth Drying Stand with Wheels | Alloy Steel Laundry Rack for Indoor & Outdoor Use | Heavy Duty Multi Layer Stand for Family Laundry (Blue & White)View Details...

    ₹1,399

    ...
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    HAVAI DryNest 3kg Heavy Duty Premium Cloth Drying Stand | 4-Way Foldable Stainless Steel Clothes Dryer | 20 Rods with Hanger Hooks | 30kg Load Capacity | Strong & Stable | 2 Year WarrantyView Details...

    ₹2,690

    ...
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    BonKaso AirFold Compact 2-Tier Double Pole Foldable Clothes Drying Stand, Portable Heavy Duty Alloy Steel Laundry Rack with 360° Wheels and 8 Hanger Slots, for Indoor and Outdoor Use, Black & YellowView Details...

    ₹1,649

    ...
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    View More...
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    Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

    Clothes drying stand (Pinterest)
    Clothes drying stand (Pinterest)
    Ishika Narang
    By Ishika Narang

    Ishika Narang is a Multimedia Writer at the Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience in digital journalism, specialising in health, lifestyle, beauty, and consumer-focused reporting. Her primary coverage areas include evidence-based health journalism, preventive care, wellness trends, and affiliate-driven consumer guides tailored for digital audiences. She began her professional journey in digital media, where she developed expertise in multimedia storytelling and platform-optimised editorial strategies. Over the years, she has worked with reputed organisations such as Park+, Jagran, and Wavel.ai, steadily building credibility in health and consumer journalism. Her work reflects a strong progression in editorial responsibility, combining research-backed reporting with audience-focused content formats. At Hindustan Times, she produces in-depth health and lifestyle features, expert-led explainers, and data-informed consumer stories. She also focuses extensively on affiliate articles, creating well-researched buying guides, product comparisons, and recommendation-based content that balances commercial intent with editorial integrity. Alongside writing, she conceptualises and manages social media storytelling, ensuring content is informative, engaging, and optimised for platform-specific consumption. Her subject expertise includes preventive healthcare, nutrition, supplements, women’s health, beauty trends, consumer awareness, and affiliate commerce content. She integrates expert consultations, peer-reviewed research, verified product analysis, and transparent sourcing. Her strengths lie in evidence-based storytelling, simplifying complex information, and producing reader-first affiliate content that prioritises trust and value. Ishika holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) in Marketing from Guru Gobind Indraprastha University, which enhances her understanding of consumer behaviour, digital commerce, and audience engagement, skills that complement her specialisation in consumer and affiliate journalism. She is committed to ethical reporting, transparent affiliate disclosures, rigorous fact-checking, and maintaining editorial credibility, ensuring every story upholds reader trust and journalistic standards.

    Read moreRead less

    Monsoon season brings rain and humidity, but that doesn't mean you can put off doing your laundry. However, hanging wet clothes on furniture can lead to fungus and mildew growth. Instead, opt for a sturdy and foldable clothes drying stand that helps your laundry dry efficiently while keeping your home organised.

    Not just during the monsoon season, a clothes-drying stand can also come in handy if you live in an apartment with no balcony or access to a terrace. Here are some of the best types of clothes drying stands for rainy weather and everyday use.

    Foldable winged clothes-drying stand

    A foldable winged drying stand is one of the most versatile options for rainy weather. Its adjustable side wings provide additional hanging space for long garments such as dresses, trousers, and bedsheets.

    Key Benefits:

    • Easy to fold and store when not in use.
    • Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use.
    • Provides ample drying space.
    • Lightweight and portable.

    Options from Amazon:

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    Multi-tier clothes drying rack

    A multi-tier drying rack offers multiple levels of drying space without occupying much floor area. The vertical design makes it perfect for compact homes.

    Key Benefits:

    • Have larger drying capacity.
    • Suitable for small apartments.
    • Often comes with wheels for easy movement.

    Options from Amazon:

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    Stainless steel drying stand

    If durability is one of your priorities, a stainless steel drying stand is a great investment. Unlike plastic or coated metal stands, stainless steel resists rust and corrosion caused by humid weather.

    Key Benefits:

    • Long-lasting construction.
    • Resistant to rust and moisture.
    • Can support heavier loads.

    Options from Amazon:

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    Tower drying rack

    Tower drying racks are designed vertically, making them ideal for homes with space constraints. Their compact design allows users to dry a large number of clothes without taking up much room.

    Key Benefits:

    • Space-saving design.
    • Multiple drying levels.
    • Easy to move around.
    • Suitable for indoor drying.

    Options from Amazon:

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    Wall-mounted clothes drying stand

    Wall-mounted drying racks can be folded away when not in use, making them highly practical for modern homes.

    Key Benefits:

    • Saves floor space.
    • Convenient for balconies and utility areas.

    Options from Amazon:

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    Frequently Asked Questions:
    You may opt for a cloth stand made from material like stainless steel or metal to ensure durability.
    The tier 2 to 3 model can hold between 15 kg and 40 kg of wet clothes. Choose the options that are made using the high-quality material to ensure durability.
    Limit the exposure to rain or saline coastal air to ensure that cloth-drying stands do not get rust.

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

    • Ishika Narang
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Ishika Narang

      Ishika Narang is a Multimedia Writer at the Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience in digital journalism, specialising in health, lifestyle, beauty, and consumer-focused reporting. Her primary coverage areas include evidence-based health journalism, preventive care, wellness trends, and affiliate-driven consumer guides tailored for digital audiences. She began her professional journey in digital media, where she developed expertise in multimedia storytelling and platform-optimised editorial strategies. Over the years, she has worked with reputed organisations such as Park+, Jagran, and Wavel.ai, steadily building credibility in health and consumer journalism. Her work reflects a strong progression in editorial responsibility, combining research-backed reporting with audience-focused content formats. At Hindustan Times, she produces in-depth health and lifestyle features, expert-led explainers, and data-informed consumer stories. She also focuses extensively on affiliate articles, creating well-researched buying guides, product comparisons, and recommendation-based content that balances commercial intent with editorial integrity. Alongside writing, she conceptualises and manages social media storytelling, ensuring content is informative, engaging, and optimised for platform-specific consumption. Her subject expertise includes preventive healthcare, nutrition, supplements, women’s health, beauty trends, consumer awareness, and affiliate commerce content. She integrates expert consultations, peer-reviewed research, verified product analysis, and transparent sourcing. Her strengths lie in evidence-based storytelling, simplifying complex information, and producing reader-first affiliate content that prioritises trust and value. Ishika holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) in Marketing from Guru Gobind Indraprastha University, which enhances her understanding of consumer behaviour, digital commerce, and audience engagement, skills that complement her specialisation in consumer and affiliate journalism. She is committed to ethical reporting, transparent affiliate disclosures, rigorous fact-checking, and maintaining editorial credibility, ensuring every story upholds reader trust and journalistic standards.Read More

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